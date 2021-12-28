ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

If you want to create generational wealth, there is no better vehicle than investing in stocks. They're better than gold, bonds, collectibles, and just about every other asset out there. While over short periods of time, one asset class or another may outperform stocks, the long-term results prove investing in stocks is the way to go if you want to retire wealthy.

There is also no better market for it than U.S. exchanges. The relative transparency, regulatory oversight, high liquidity, and the status of the U.S. dollar as the world's currency all make American markets the most sought-after in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IF96E_0dXU6VxR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Last year, Deutsche Bank published a study showing that over the past century, equities beat out gold by 5.6% per year; Treasuries by 6.8%; and oil by 8.4% per year.

In fact, there have been only two decades when stocks have had negative returns: the Great Depression of the 1930s (when stocks had negative 0.5% returns) and the start of the 21st century when the dot-com implosion, 9/11, and the bursting of the housing bubble conspired to tank the market by 0.9%.

It's clear from the foregoing that for investors wanting the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy.  By the time working Americans are ready for their gold watch, investors should consider this pair of top U.S. companies for their portfolios today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aeiVD_0dXU6VxR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify

In the six years since Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) went public at $17 a share, investors have enjoyed extraordinary gains from the continued transition by business to an e-commerce presence . Despite a number of ups and downs, at $1,439 per share as of this writing, Shopify has returned more than 5,500% versus a 122% gain by the S&P 500 . There's good reason to think growth will continue.

Revenue is forecast to almost quadruple by the middle of the decade, rising from an expected $4.6 billion to over $16 billion, or a 37% annual compound growth rate. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ( EBITDA ) are anticipated to increase even faster, growing at almost 50% annually to $3.9 billion.

Shopify keeps evolving, adding livestream shopping events to its tools merchants can use -- Amazon and Meta are testing such events on their sales platforms -- to generate $25 billion by 2023, while click-and-collect commerce will top $64 billion this year alone. In the third quarter, Shopify also introduced its new Shopify Markets to enhance cross-border commerce while adding tabs for TikTok Shopping and launching a no-fee money management platform called Shopify Balance.

With a market valuation of $174 billion, Shopify has built a solid foundation for growth and has a potential path to become a trillion-dollar company .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEYvS_0dXU6VxR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is best known for its graphics cards that make processing-intensive video games possible, but it has since broadly widened the lens for industries in which it has become a critical tool. It now commands a leadership position in data centers, automobiles, and artificial intelligence , which informs all areas of its business because there is considerable overlap between them.

Data centers, for example, generated $2.9 billion in revenue for Nvidia in Q3 alone but is rapidly rising, jumping 55% from the year-ago period. The $7 billion acquisition of Mellanox last year helped position Nvidia as a leading supplier for networking hardware and is expected to help data centers become the chipmaker's largest segment by 2025.

Its Nvidia Drive AV platform for autonomous vehicles (the "AV" in the platform) uses the computational power the company developed for gaming and ramps it up through hardware and software while allowing for continuous updates as the technology and safety needs of the vehicle evolve.

Gaming, of course, still remains Nvidia's most important segment, generating 45% of total Q3 revenue. Nvidia already has an 83% share of the discrete gaming graphics processing unit (GPU) market, and the segment could generate as much as $20 billion annually if sales keep growing at their current rate. It could very well happen, as Mordor Intelligence forecasts, the gaming GPU market will grow at a compound annual rate of 14% through 2026.

Nvidia is already almost a trillion-dollar company , making even greater valuations the next target on the horizon.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021



Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc., Nvidia, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon, long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon, and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Amazon’s stock has risen nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2015. AWS sparked the company’s second growth spurt. Amazon might not replicate those gains over the next seven years, but it’s still a rock-solid investment. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022

Several Buffett stocks are on track to outperform the S&P 500 this year. But this Fool has her eyes on a couple of underperformers that could stun the market in 2022. A quick look at the top 10 stocks that legendary investor Warren Buffett owns through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), reveals that seven of them gained at least 25% in 2021, five at least 35%, and the top performer almost 48%, as of this writing. The S&P 500 index, in comparison, is up 27% so far this year. While Berkshire owns a large number of stocks and not just these 10, these numbers show why so many investors follow Buffett's stock-picking style, or often simply buy the stocks he does.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Buy And Hold#Nvidia Gpu#Automobile#Getty Images#Americans
Entrepreneur

7 Amazing Dividend Stocks to Buy for Steady Income in 2022

Charting record highs, 2021 has been an outstanding year for the U.S. equity markets with a year-end rally propelling the indices to historic levels. Buoyed by an accelerated pace of immunization, solid fiscal stimulus packages, healthy labor market conditions, accommodative Federal Reserve stance and robust economic expansion, the outgoing year appears to be on cruise mode. Moreover, the domestic homebuilding market is taking off, while the increase in consumer spending suggests solid momentum for the overall economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2022

Micron Technology's results turned out better than expectations thanks to robust memory demand. Micron has multiple catalysts driving memory demand that should lead to long-term growth. The stock looks like a steal thanks to its cheap valuation. Any doubts about the health of the memory market have been put to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
150K+
Followers
73K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy