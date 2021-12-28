ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henryetta, OK

Crews Free Trapped Calves After Semi Overturns Along WB I-40 Near Henryetta

By Gabe Castillo
 1 day ago
The road is now open after an overturned cattle trailer shut down a small portion of I-40 near Henryetta on Monday morning, according to OHP Troopers.

The scene is westbound along I-40, near mile marker 231 in Okfuskee County.

According to officials from the Oklahoma Department of transportation, the trailer was carrying 66 calves at the time of the crash. The calves were trapped inside the trailer that was laying on its side. Currently, 6 calves have been rescued and crews are working to free the remaining 60.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

