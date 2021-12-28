Washington’s Boone in Latest Wrestling Rankings

Four Washington Demon football players were recently recognized by the Iowa Football Coaches Association for their work in the classroom. Individuals that were named to the 2021 IFCA Academic All State team in class 3A included Lucas Kroll, Ethan Zieglowsky, Kasen Bailey, and Evan Miller. To be eligible a player must be a senior starter, have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year, be involved in other extra-curricular activities, and must be nominated by the head coach. Kroll was named Defensive MVP of District 5 and finished second in the league with 84.5 tackles. Zieglowsky was a first team all district selection by recording 38 tackles and on the other side of the ball managed 276 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Bailey caught 10 passes for 199 yards and reached pay dirt twice that helped him be a second team selection. Miller missed much of the season due to injury, but had three receptions for 21 yards in limited time.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO