Washington’s Boone in Latest Wrestling Rankings

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest IAwrestle.com high school wrestling poll was recently released with Washington being represented in one weight class. Aaron Boone has busted onto the scene in his...

www.kciiradio.com

InsideThePinstripes

Boone Not Sweating Staff’s Lack of Big League Playing Experience

When the Yankees announced their 2022 coaching staff, Eric Chavez undoubtedly stood out. One of New York’s new assistant hitting coaches, Chavez’s name was certainly the most recognizable among newcomers thanks to a distinguished 17-year MLB career that saw the former third baseman win six Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger with the A’s before joining the Yankees and Diamondbacks.
WETM 18 News

Brian Courtney nationally-ranked in NCAA wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens graduate Brian Courtney is getting some early season props. Courtney is ranked 14th in the Intermat National Rankings at 133 pounds for the University of Virginia Cavaliers wrestling team. The graduate student is already (3-0) on the season and Courtney is primed to go even further than last season for […]
ELMIRA, NY
kciiradio.com

Collegiate Girls Basketball Catchup: Rath and Yoder Perform at Next Level

Two girls basketball alums from the Wellman and Kalona area are continuing their collegiate hoops careers this season. Former Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk Addie Rath is in her senior season at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. This season she has appeared in all 13 games the Mustangs have played. She averages 10 minutes per game, two points and two rebounds. Mount Mercy is 4-9 on the season. Rath was a member of the Kirkwood Eagles during her freshman and sophomore years. Rath, a 2018 Mid-Prairie graduate, was an all-state performer in her time with the Hawks. She is one of only four members in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagle Girls and Boys Bully Bears

The 2021 portion of the schedule ended with a pair of wins for the Keota basketball teams last week when they swept BGM to close the first half of the season. The Eagle boys picked up a much needed win with a 55-27 triumph over the Bears (2-6). It was a 23-15 Keota lead at half and 32-20 advantage after three before a 23-7 fourth quarter to put the hammer down on the contest. BGM was held to 19% shooting and Keota out rebounded them by a 47-25 count. Sawyer Stout led the way with 15 points and Conner Strand had 14 off the bench. Colten Clarahan collected a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Evan Vittetoe had 11 points and nine boards. Keota improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the South Iowa Cedar League.
KEOTA, IA
WTAJ

Penn State Football visits Busch Gardens

Penn State Football has a big week planned as they prepare to take on Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. This week they still have plans to go bowling and visit the beach, but on Wednesday they visited Busch Gardens. The players participated in many activities including feeding giraffes and going on a Serengeti tour. The […]
Aaron Boone
kciiradio.com

Four Demons on IFCA Academic All State List

Four Washington Demon football players were recently recognized by the Iowa Football Coaches Association for their work in the classroom. Individuals that were named to the 2021 IFCA Academic All State team in class 3A included Lucas Kroll, Ethan Zieglowsky, Kasen Bailey, and Evan Miller. To be eligible a player must be a senior starter, have a cumulative GPA of 3.7 or better at the end of their junior year, be involved in other extra-curricular activities, and must be nominated by the head coach. Kroll was named Defensive MVP of District 5 and finished second in the league with 84.5 tackles. Zieglowsky was a first team all district selection by recording 38 tackles and on the other side of the ball managed 276 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Bailey caught 10 passes for 199 yards and reached pay dirt twice that helped him be a second team selection. Miller missed much of the season due to injury, but had three receptions for 21 yards in limited time.
WASHINGTON, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 29, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elmwood won the championship of the Lee Westerman Holiday Basketball tournament at Princeville on Wednesday. The Trojans beat Tremont, 52-32. The Dunlap girls were runners-up at the Manual Holiday Tournament. In boys hoops, Eureka beat Farmington late Wednesday to win the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. Morton was runner-up to Chicago Mt. Carmel […]
DUNLAP, IL
kciiradio.com

Wolves Roll to Close First Half of Season

The first half of the season closed on a strong note for the Winfield-Mt. Union basketball teams last week with a sweep of Louisa-Muscatine in Letts. In a battle for second place in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division, the WMU girls clamped down defensively for a 43-29 win over the Falcons (6-1, 5-1). The Wolves got out to a slow start offensively by trailing 5-2 after one and 15-13 at the break, but the road squad dominated the final 16 minutes by a 30-14 count to seize victory. It was a balanced night with no one in double figures, but all five starters recording at least six points. Keetyn Townsley, Keely Malone, and Bradie Buffington all had nine points while Melina Oepping hauled in nine rebounds to go with nine steals. WMU improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the division, just behind Mediapolis’ 7-0 mark.
