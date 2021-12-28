ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

$1M in Hermes bags stolen in smash-and-grab at Florida store

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More than a dozen one-of-a-kind Hermes handbags with an estimated value of about $1 million were stolen in a smash-and-grab burglary from a boutique store in South Florida.

The unique luxury bags were taken when the window where they were on display was smashed in the middle of the night earlier this month in the luxury shopping district of Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Florida.

The owner of the handbags shop says some of the bags were valued at more than $100,000 each. Store owner Virgil Rogers says the incident happened on the night of Dec. 14.

Comments / 0

 

Hamster bites teen inside south Alabama movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger Road […]
MOBILE, AL
22 homicides reported in Tuscaloosa County in 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — It has been a deadly year for gun violence in Tuscaloosa County, with 22 people who were killed in 2021, 16 of whom were killed in Tuscaloosa city limits. Georgia Black says she is fed up with all the killings and violence. She is calling on the community to stop the violence. […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
