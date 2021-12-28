Betty White shares life secrets before 100th birthday: ‘Avoid anything green’

Betty White is turning 100 in January, and we are all invited to her party. The actress has more than nine decades of experience in entertainment, starting out when she was 8 years old working on radio. Today, she continues to entertain fans of all generations. Some were introduced to her from the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, while others, younger fans saw her from TV hits like Hot In Cleveland and Community. White is also perhaps best known for being one of the longest-living, continuously active entertainers in Hollywood. Only a few like her remain active in front of the screen, including Mel Brookes and Dick Van Dyke. Talking about her longevity with People, White said she can attribute her long life to her sense of humor. “Again, having a sense of humor,” she says. “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.” On January 17, Betty White is going to be celebrating her 100th birthday, and it’s going to be an all-out affair, with everyone from Hollywood celebrating. Here’s everything we know about Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday party celebration.

