ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White shares life secrets before 100th birthday: ‘Avoid anything green’

By Nadine DeNinno
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Betty White has the secret to longevity: Make ‘em laugh. The “Golden Girls” icon, who will turn 100 on Jan. 17, has shared her expert advice on living a long life and it seems comedy is key. “I try to avoid anything green,” she jokingly told...

nypost.com

Comments / 25

D Wooden
1d ago

We all love Betty White . Tell us Betty what's your secret n living longer. N thank u for all the laughter throughout the year's. N happy birthday 🎂

Reply(5)
13
Crabgrass
1d ago

I totally love this lady she has always been just amazing and beautiful and very funny. Golden Girl’s was funny with all of the gal’s. I have every single season and I shall watch them for ever. Betty I love you too pieces my friend.

Reply
9
Taurus Lady
1d ago

I love Betty ❤ white. she is an amazing person. God bless you Betty. HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 ❤🌷🎁🎈🎉🎊🥳✌👍👌

Reply
6
Related
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Who is in Betty White: 100 Years Young A Birthday Celebration?

ACTRESS Betty White is turning 100 years old next month and she’ll be celebrating it with a one-day-only theatrical and star-studded event. On the centennial of White’s birth, Jan. 17, 2022, the film will be shown in 900 theaters across the country. Who’s in Betty White: 100 Years...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estelle Getty
Person
Bea Arthur
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Rue Mcclanahan
Person
Mary Steenburgen
Person
Betty White
Person
Ted Danson
Person
Carol Burnett
ComicBook

Betty White Is About To Turn 100 & Celebrating In Style

Betty White is turning 100 and you can be a part of the celebration. She's releasing a film available for that wonderful night of January 17th, 2022 called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration. Over the course of an hour and 40 minutes, fans can remember all the career highlights including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. (Don't worry Hot in Cleveland gets its due too.) Other stars will be along for the ride as well with faces like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Jennifer Love Hewitt signed on for the picture. Turning 100 is a big deal and this event definitely fits the bill. 900 theaters across the United States will be playing the movie, so there's an opportunity to be a part of the fun even if you don't live in a massive city like Los Angeles or New York City. It's very cool to see for all the fans out there.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Betty White turns 100 in a month, and you're invited to her movie party

Legendary actress Betty White is about to turn 100, and her gift to her fans is a movie about her life. White's 100th birthday is Jan. 17, 2022, and Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration will be shown in theaters that day, with showings at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. Tickets are available now.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Life#Celebrity#Golden Girls
People

Betty White Jokes Ryan Reynolds Still 'Can't Get Over' Her, Despite Her Crush on Robert Redford

More than a decade since Betty White and Ryan Reynolds costarred together in The Proposal, the iconic actress wonders if the actor will ever overcome his crush on her. The pair starred alongside Sandra Bullock in the 2009 comedy, and over the years Reynolds, 45, has carried on the joke that his onscreen grandmother is his "ex-girlfriend." In this week's issue of PEOPLE celebrating the Golden Girls actress' 100th birthday, White jokes about the Deadpool actor's playful pining for her.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Corvallis Gazette-Times

How Betty White has stayed golden with more 80 years in television

Betty White has been a TV star as long as there’s been TV. Hired by a pioneering L.A. broadcaster, she made her tube debut in February 1939. Standing under hot lights in a primitive sixth-floor studio, the teen performed a number from “The Merry Widow.” The show was brief and local.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mymodernmet.com

Betty White Is Turning 100 Years Old and She’s Inviting Everyone To Celebrate

Betty White has been gracing America’s television screens for decades, and the beloved actress has become one of the most well-known names in entertainment over the course of her record-breaking career. She’s received accolades for having the longest TV career of any female entertainer, and she’s also the first woman to produce a national TV show and receive an Emmy nomination. And pretty soon, White will be celebrating another life-changing milestone—her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

Ryan Reynolds and More To Celebrate Betty White’s 100th Birthday

White, who terrifies fans every time she’s trending on Twitter (which is fair, she is 99 and it’s not a great time for old people these days), turns 100 in January of 2022. And everyone can celebrate her centennial turn, as she’ll have a special movie in theaters for one day only. On her birthday, January 17th, you can be part of the Betty White: 100 Years Young which features her greatest moments and a TON of her friends talking about her legacy. Naturally, this includes former costar Ryan Reynolds, along with people like Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett (another underrated comedy legend from another era), Tina Fey (comedy legend from our current era), Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Jay Leno, and many more.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Here’s Everything You Should Know About Betty White’s 100th Birthday Party

Betty White is turning 100 in January, and we are all invited to her party. The actress has more than nine decades of experience in entertainment, starting out when she was 8 years old working on radio. Today, she continues to entertain fans of all generations. Some were introduced to her from the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Golden Girls, while others, younger fans saw her from TV hits like Hot In Cleveland and Community. White is also perhaps best known for being one of the longest-living, continuously active entertainers in Hollywood. Only a few like her remain active in front of the screen, including Mel Brookes and Dick Van Dyke. Talking about her longevity with People, White said she can attribute her long life to her sense of humor. “Again, having a sense of humor,” she says. “Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time.” On January 17, Betty White is going to be celebrating her 100th birthday, and it’s going to be an all-out affair, with everyone from Hollywood celebrating. Here’s everything we know about Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday party celebration.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Betty White on turning 100 years old: 'I'm so lucky'

Betty White graces the cover of the latest issue of People in anticipation of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," the five-time Emmy winner told the outlet for the accompanying cover story. "It's amazing."
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Betty White Thanks You For Being A Friend With A Big 100th Birthday Event

Betty White knows exactly what she wants for her 100th birthday — your money! And hey, we’ll gladly give it to her. The beloved actor and national treasure proved she’s no Rose Niland on Thursday when she announced that she will be marking her upcoming 100th birthday with 100-pounds of cheesecake a documentary about her life and career.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

59K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy