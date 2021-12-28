Sarasota County crash kills 67-year-old pedestrian

A 67-year-old man from Michigan was killed after he was struck by a teenage driver Monday while trying to cross Palmer Boulevard in Sarasota County.

A 17-year-old from Sarasota was traveling west on Palmer Boulevard east of Raymond Road when she struck the man and another pedestrian, a 62-year-old woman. Both walkers were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 67-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday.