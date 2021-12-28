ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington's December was nearly three degrees higher than normal

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
If you felt like Burlington's December was a bit toasty, you were right. It was nearly three degrees warmer than average to be exact.

According to data from the Burlington forecast office of the National Weather Service, Burlington's average temperature so far this December is 31.7 degrees. The normal temperature, based on the 30-year-average, for December, is 28.8.

It was the warmest December since 2015 when the average temperature was 39.2, the hottest December on record for Burlington. The coldest December on record was 1989 at an average 7.5 degrees.

Snowfall in Burlington was also over six inches lower than normal at 10.4 inches this month.

The warmest day this month was Dec. 16 when it reached 61 degrees, and the coolest day was Dec. 23 when the temperature dropped to 10.

