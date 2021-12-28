ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

A clutch hockey player and three high-scoring hoopsters: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for The Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Dayne Deanovich of St. Mary’s Springs boys hockey won last week’s poll with 3,962 out of 6,778 votes.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern:

