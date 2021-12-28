The Giving Pledge Lists 14 New Billionaire Members

The Giving Pledge, founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett, intends to develop a culture of generosity among the world's wealthiest people in order to address the world's most pressing challenges.

This year's signatories include individuals and couples from eight countries, ranging from the United States to Australia and India.

Additionally, the list contains 11 billionaires, an increase from the seven billionaires who pledged in 2020. he total number of new members increased from 11 in 2020 to 14.