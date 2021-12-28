ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Giving Pledge Lists 14 New Billionaire Members

Business Times
Business Times
 1 day ago

The Giving Pledge, founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett, intends to develop a culture of generosity among the world's wealthiest people in order to address the world's most pressing challenges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFuo1_0dXU4Paf00
Bill Gates and MelindaReuters

This year's signatories include individuals and couples from eight countries, ranging from the United States to Australia and India.

Additionally, the list contains 11 billionaires, an increase from the seven billionaires who pledged in 2020. he total number of new members increased from 11 in 2020 to 14.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Upworthy

Boomer Dad explains why America is experiencing labor issues and hits the nail on the head

Millennials and Gen Z do not necessarily look up to the boomer generation because a majority of them are condescending, often branding the younger generation as lazy. While the boomers enjoyed a fair wage and were able to live out the American Dream, the same cannot be said of the younger generations. One boomer's child took to Reddit to explain their father's take on the worker shortage and for a change, that's one boomer all of the younger generations agree with. He explained in detail how America took a turn for the worse in 1963, effectively moving money from the hands of the workers to that of the owners.
ADVOCACY
kfgo.com

India’s billionaire Poonawalla family pledges $66 million to Oxford University

(Reuters) – Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) has pledged 50 million pounds ($66.2 million) to the University of Oxford for setting up a research campus that would also house the institute behind the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 shot. The investment was made through the Indian company’s Serum Life Sciences...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Dying Industries

There have been few periods in American history that have been more favorable to America’s workforce. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of job openings and labor turnover, and as of the end of October, there were 11 million job openings in the United States, near an all-time high.  Other measures are pointing […]
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#The Giving Pledge
Fortune

Canva CEO Melanie Perkins is among the latest crop of billionaires to sign the Giving Pledge

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Tesla faces more sexual harassment lawsuits, companies are pushing for birth control to be sold over the counter, and Canva's Melanie Perkins is among the latest crop of billionaires to sign the Giving Pledge. Have a great Wednesday.
NFL
luxurylaunches.com

Melinda French Gates one of the largest shareholders of the Canadian National Railway has sold a large chunk of her stock for $467 million.

Bill and Melinda French Gates’s $130bn divorce was one of the most expensive splits in the history of the world. Call it the bane of being among the wealthiest people in the world; when they split, so does their collective fortune. The world’s most affluent couples divided their wealth, and Bill Gates gave ex-wife Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. That’s not all; Bill also transferred to AutoNation and Canadian National Railway shares.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun reveals himself as the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join Jeff Bezos in space

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Justin Sun, the technology and cryptocurrency entrepreneur who recently announced that he is a diplomat for Grenada, said he’s going to space on a Blue Origin flight next year and will invite five people to join him.
INDUSTRY
Newsday

When the rich don't pay their fair share, it exposes society to risks

President Joe Biden has called for higher taxes on the ultrawealthy to fund efforts to address societal challenges, ranging from infrastructural decay to climate change. Yet these appeals have done little to convince most wealthy individuals that these policies are needed, with many continuing to resist greater contributions. Billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
massdevice.com

Former Abbott CEO signs Giving Pledge

Former Abbott (NYSE:ABT) CEO Jack Schuler joined a number of billionaires who agreed to donate more than half their fortunes to philanthropy. According to a Chicago Tribune report, Schuler was among 14 billionaires who signed the Giving Pledge, an initiative aimed at involving the wealthiest people in the world in philanthropic efforts to challenge the biggest problems around the globe.
CHARITIES
Business Times

Business Times

17K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy