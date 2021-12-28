ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile says MoonPie drop and NYE celebrations are a go amid omicron concerns

By Gabby Easterwood
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eO3gg_0dXU3wlz00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Mobile MoonPie drop officials made the decision today to let all plans for NYE go on as planned.

Officials with the event met today to discuss what was best for the celebrations. Things are fully a-go right now due to all of the events being outdoors, following along with MCHD recommendations, but they say this is a flexible plan and if anything changes this week NYE Celebrations could change and are fluid.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing offering major sign-on bonus for hourly employees

If all goes according to plan, festivities will include the usual NYE traditions like cutting the world’s largest moon pie, second line parade, live music and of course, fireworks as the infamous Moon pie drops.

This contingence meeting coming on the heels of the Mobile County Health Department announcing the omicron variant has been detected in the county. The newest report showing positive cases nearly tripled in the week of Dec. 25.

Some Mobile residents are happy these concerns are on event planners minds. One of those residents, Kennedi Franklin said “Hopefully with COVID going on they have more safety precautions with new years. It makes me feel better about coming out here and be able to watch the moon pie drop.”

The event schedule is as followed:

Father, son killed in Christmas Eve murder-suicide identified

8:00 PM: RESOLUTION WALL
8:00 PM: THE PORT CITY SECONDLINERS
8:30 PM: CUTTING OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST MOONPIE
8:45 PM: SECOND LINE PARADE
9:00 PM: OPENING REMARKS
9:15 PM: OPENING ACT
11:00 PM: TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE
MIDNIGHT: MOONPIE DROP, FIREWORKS, LASER LIGHT SHOW

You can find more information on the event here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Hamster bites teen inside Mobile movie theater, family says

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching the new Spider-Man movie at a movie theater in Mobile. According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Christmas Eve#Weather#Covid#Wkrg#Mobile Moonpie#Mchd#Nye Celebrations#Whnt Com
WHNT News 19

Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As New Year’s Eve approaches with 2022 in its wake, you might already be thinking about your New Year’s resolutions. Start your new year off right by spending some time picking out a meaningful resolution. There’s no need to wait for January 1 to start your […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy