Widespread rain, low temperatures expected throughout the valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Light rain will arrive overnight Tuesday as the last storm in the most recent series passes through the area.

The rain is expected to last into Wednesday morning, before drying up through the weekend.

Low temperatures are also expected to last throughout the week. Temperatures will be in the 40s, with freezing temperatures expected to arrive over the weekend.

Snow fell as low as 98 feet in Yountville, continuing to blanket communities in the foothills and Sierra including Auburn, Placerville, Pollock Pines and even areas of Napa and Lake counties.

Light snow is expected throughout the day Tuesday, with heavier snow picking up overnight into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the last seven days, snow totals have topped more than 100 inches in Tahoe resorts such as Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Northstar with more expected to come.

While Highway 50 reopened Monday night , with chain requirements, Interstate 80 remains closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to the inclement weather conditions. Sections of state routes 20, 89, 49, 70 and 267 are closed as well, according to Caltrans.

The closures created issues for firefighters and California Highway Patrol officials trying to get to emergency calls and only made matters worse for PG&E as the electric company responded to a power outage impacting more than 69,000 customers Monday.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters), and more snow is expected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.