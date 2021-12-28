ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Widespread rain, low temperatures expected throughout the valley

By Anisca Miles, Adam Epstein, Jose Fabian, Rowena Shaddox, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBYEI_0dXU38AG00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Light rain will arrive overnight Tuesday as the last storm in the most recent series passes through the area.

The rain is expected to last into Wednesday morning, before drying up through the weekend.

Low temperatures are also expected to last throughout the week. Temperatures will be in the 40s, with freezing temperatures expected to arrive over the weekend.

Snow fell as low as 98 feet in Yountville, continuing to blanket communities in the foothills and Sierra including Auburn, Placerville, Pollock Pines and even areas of Napa and Lake counties.

Travelers in Colfax kept in place as snowfall covers cars, roads

Light snow is expected throughout the day Tuesday, with heavier snow picking up overnight into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Highway 50 reopens after heavy Sierra snowfall caused closure; I-80 still closed

Over the last seven days, snow totals have topped more than 100 inches in Tahoe resorts such as Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Northstar with more expected to come.

While Highway 50 reopened Monday night , with chain requirements, Interstate 80 remains closed from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to the inclement weather conditions. Sections of state routes 20, 89, 49, 70 and 267 are closed as well, according to Caltrans.

The closures created issues for firefighters and California Highway Patrol officials trying to get to emergency calls and only made matters worse for PG&E as the electric company responded to a power outage impacting more than 69,000 customers Monday.

Follow weather updates in your area

At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters), and more snow is expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Near-freezing temperatures expected as wet weather ends

(KTXL) — Conditions will be cloudy and cool Wednesday as heavy rain and snow continue to fall throughout the region, with conditions expected to lighten in the afternoon. Rain blanketed the Sacramento region, turning to snow around 2,000 feet in elevation in places like Auburn, and continues to pound communities in the foothills and Sierra, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

PG&E crews work round the clock to restore power to Sierra communities

The Latest — Jan. 1, 2022 11:41 a.m. Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s Sierra Division announced Saturday morning that they are working to restore power to 35,000 customers who are still without power in El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties. “PG&E has also partnered with the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers who is implementing […]
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yountville, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
Colfax, CA
City
Napa, CA
City
Pollock Pines, CA
City
Placerville, CA
FOX40

Foresthill residents, travelers rely on community as storm issues persist

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking storm is dumping snow in lower elevations and leaving many in the dark.  PG&E crews are working to restore power in Foresthill. Meanwhile, residents are using machines and manpower to clear feet of snow.  Dave Tachera said he couldn’t use a snow blower because all the snow that fell […]
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Snowstorms damage power lines, canals across Sierra

(KTXL) — Pacific Gas and Electric said tens of thousands of its Sierra customers are still in the dark as crews struggle to get through the snow to damaged equipment. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said as of Wednesday evening roughly 49,000 customers in four counties were without power. They include: Nevada County El Dorado County […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#California Highway Patrol#Extreme Weather#Sierra#Boreal#Sugar Bowl#Northstar#Interstate 80#Caltrans
FOX40

‘Let’s hope it continues’: Auburn residents excited to see snow

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) – The snow has not just been falling in the Sierra, several foothill communities also saw their fair share of snowfall over the last 24 hours. North Auburn, at 1,500 feet, received fresh snow overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday morning. Those who live in the area said Auburn gets a little bit of […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX40

22 rescued as downpours flood Leo Carrillo State Park campsites in Malibu

(KTLA) — Heavy downpours flooded campgrounds at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu Thursday morning, prompting rescue crews to help nearly two dozen people out of the area. Los Angeles County Fire Department search and rescue personnel responded around 6 a.m. to the campground, located about 50 feet from the entrance off Pacific Coast Highway. […]
MALIBU, CA
FOX40

Sacramento New Year’s Eve events still on for some businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Even though Sacramento canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns, some local businesses believe keeping the party going will be worth the risk. “Come down, play some mini-golf, have a beer or two,” Flatstick Pub General Manager Adam Richards said.  It’s an open invitation to the downtown pub. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy