Todd Monken: ‘No doubt’ Georgia can win national championship with Stetson Bennett at quarterback

By Mike Griffith
 1 day ago
Todd Monken Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken during a press conference via Zoom in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith) (Chamberlain Smith)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has coached a national championship quarterback before in the NFL, and he believes he’s coaching one now in the form of Stetson Bennett at Georgia.

“There’s no doubt in my mind we can win the national championship, and there’s no doubt in my mind we can win it with Stetson Bennett,” Monken said on a Tuesday morning Zoom call with reporters, defending head coach Kirby Smart’s decision to roll with the former walk-on.

JT Daniels was the Bulldogs starting quarterback once healthy last season and throughout the offseason, exiting SEC Media Days in July as the Heisman Trophy favorite. Daniels, however, suffered an upper-body injury in the preseason that lingered and eventually sidelined him in September, opening the door for Bennett to assume the position.

Monken has explained that Bennett has played so well that Daniels hasn’t had an opportunity to reclaim the position he lost due to injury.

“If you look at the plays (Bennett has) made, he’s made national championship plays — he has,” Monken said. “You just turn on the film and look at some of the throws he makes, some of the decisions he makes, the things he does with his feet.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

