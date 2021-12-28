ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multisensory Television Screens

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeiji University professor Homei Miyashita developed Taste the TV (TTTV) as a multisensory television display that simulates the flavors of food. Thanks to 10 flavor canisters, the technology has the...

www.trendhunter.com

foxwilmington.com

New ‘Taste the TV’ Invention in Japan Lets Users Lick Flavors of Food off a Television Screen

A prototype of something called Taste the TV, or TTTV, is being tested in Japan. This is a whole different type of interactive television — a tasty kind. After the user tells the device what they want to taste, it plays a video of the food while it whips up a concoction of liquids to strike just the right flavor balance and then sprays it on the screen to be licked off.
hackaday.com

Taste The Television: TTTV

Associate Professor [Homei Miyashita] from Meiji University’s School of Science and Technology in Tokyo has developed a new technology for reproducing taste on a television or monitor, a system called Taste the TV (TTTV). The team of researchers used taste sensors to sample a variety of foods, and came up with a palette of 10 different aerosol flavors which can be combined in various ratios. The taste is generated in a staging area at the top of the screen onto a thin plastic film, which is then scrolled down into position.
TrendHunter.com

Fashionable Fusion Cutlery Collections

The 'Rething' cutlery has been designed by Anastasia Starostina as a reimagining the simple yet essential kitchen equipment that elevates it from relatively utilitarian into a truly functional work of art. The cutlery is designed in four distinct pieces that each serve a distinct purpose within the collection, which will provide enhanced capabilities for eaters at the table. The well-balanced utensils are paired with a lightweight construction that enables them to be used in multiple ways, depending on the orientation they're held in the hand.
PopMatters

The Best Film and Television of 2021

In the Year of the Pandemic II we attended many film festivals – remotely, of course. It’s not a bad way to get around in a crowd. We didn’t even have to create an avatar to send to the fests. In this no longer so new, new world, we just sat slouched and comfy on our couches and peered at the outside world through a pinhole. It’s a very nice pinhole, but it’s a pinhole, nonetheless. The thing is, you can see all the colors in the spectrum through a pinhole, and this tiny point of light easily pierces our brains forever locked in our dark, windowless skulls and pries them open just enough to fully illuminate our ever curious minds – if you let it.
TrendHunter.com

Cartoon Cat Boba Kit

Hello Kitty fans and bubble tea lovers will be excited to know that ‘Tea Drops’ has recently released its ‘Tea Drops x Hello Kitty: Bubble Tea Kit.’. The kit comes with eight English Breakfast Tea Drops, two packs of Boba, and a rose gold reusable boba tea straw. Tea Drops are made with organic teas and spices, so tea fanatics can sweeten it how they like.
TrendHunter.com

Branded Hair Flip Challenges

#K18HairFlip is the new song from K18, the creator of a viral hair mask that delivers results in a matter of minutes. With its TikTok Hashtag Challenge, the brand is reminding consumers that its Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask is now. widely available for purchase through Sephora. By participating in...
arcamax.com

Television Q&A: Is truck commercial feline real or CGI?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: A TV commercial for Chevy trucks showing that the tailgate can be used as a workspace also involves a cat. This cat does things that a dog would do. Is this a real cat or is it CGI? I know my cat would never do any of those things.
Photonics.com

Imaging Screening Station

Version 3.3 of the scanR High-Content Screening Station from Olympus Corp. provides fully automated image acquisition and data analysis while improving its deep-learning capabilities. Using a self-learning microscopy approach, the scanR system’s artificial intelligence automatically analyzes data in an assay-based workflow. The deep-learning technology can detect cells, nuclei, and subcellular...
