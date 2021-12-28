Cheers & Jeers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For affording us the chance to relate. When it wasn’t always easy to see our real families this year, the hilarious Hayworths of Home Economics (pictured) and the net’s other clans became the kin we can see ourselves in, and...

Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Psst! Have You Heard? 'Gossip Girl' Was Year's Worst Show

The worst-reviewed show here in the TV Blog in 2021 was "Gossip Girl," although there were a few close seconds. "The makers of the new 'Gossip Girl' [the rebooted series that premiered in July on HBO Max] … have made a show that is worse than the original," said our review.
TV SERIES
Tri-Town News

Why are holiday specials on TV so early?

Question: Holiday creep is out of control! There were classic Christmas specials. on PBS Nov. 21. CBS aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer before Thanksgiving. Who do they think they are, Hallmark? —Mary Kay. Matt Roush: And here I thought the “holiday creep” was the Grinch — who also made...
TV SHOWS
Tri-Town News

Is the ‘Dexter’ reboot even darker?

Question: What has happened to Dexter in Dexter: New Blood? It’s so dark now. He’s certainly not the happy Dexter we all knew. —Kathleen. Matt Roush: With all due respect: Wha-a-a-a-t? When have we ever known a “happy Dexter?” Yes, the original series with its Miami setting was brighter and had more comic relief, but Dexter is one of the most tormented anti-heroes in TV history, haunted by childhood trauma and saddled with the “dark passenger” he now worries his son Harrison has inherited. Seems to me that the first episode introducing him as “Jim Lindsay” showed him to be about as content as we’ve ever seen Dexter Morgan, a condition that obviously couldn’t last long or there would be no series.
TV SERIES
John Stamos
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Joe Exotic
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Shocked After Seeing Kelly Ripa's New Instagram Picture

Kelly Ripa loves her mom through and through, including her voluminous hairdo. In honor of Thanksgiving, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost flipped through family photo albums and found an incredible one of her mom, Esther Ripa. In one particular picture, which Kelly posted on Instagram, Esther wears a teal long-sleeve dress and flaunts a 1960s-inspired beehive hairstyle. She also holds a young Kelly, who is dressed all in white, on her lap while smiling at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
