Cheers & Jeers

Question: What has happened to Dexter in Dexter: New Blood? It’s so dark now. He’s certainly not the happy Dexter we all knew. —Kathleen. Matt Roush: With all due respect: Wha-a-a-a-t? When have we ever known a “happy Dexter?” Yes, the original series with its Miami setting was brighter and had more comic relief, but Dexter is one of the most tormented anti-heroes in TV history, haunted by childhood trauma and saddled with the “dark passenger” he now worries his son Harrison has inherited. Seems to me that the first episode introducing him as “Jim Lindsay” showed him to be about as content as we’ve ever seen Dexter Morgan, a condition that obviously couldn’t last long or there would be no series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO