As Celebs And Media Dump On West Virginia, Data Shows It’s A Far More Literate Place Than NY Or California

By Liam Edgar
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
When centrist Sen. Joe Manchin torpedoed President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better expansion of the welfare state, aging actress Bette Midler said what many liberals no doubt believed.

In a tweet aimed at the constituents of the West Virginia Democrat, the snobbish, elitist Bette Midler ranted, “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate, and strung out.”

And many lefties in the media and Hollywood piled on.

But, as it turns out, the folks of West Virginia are not as “illiterate” as Midler and many of her ilk think. In fact, they are far better at readin’ and writin’ than the anchors of leftdom: California and New York.

According to JustTheNews.com, West Virginia’s literacy rate ranks 35th nationally. Overall, 86.6 percent of the state’s residents are proficient at reading and writing.

In comparison, California’s literacy rate is the lowest in America, at 76.9 percent.

Two other liberal stalwarts – New York and New Jersey – are almost as bad. In New York, 77.9 percent of citizens are literate, while in New Jersey the rate is 83.1.

West Virginia also outperforms another left-wing hotspot – Hawaii – which records a literacy rate of 84.1 percent.

JustTheNews.com explained that perhaps one reason is that West Virginia has a much higher rate or native-born residents, compared to magnets for foreigners like California and New York.

Only 1.6 percent of West Virginia is foreign-born, the smallest ratio in the country.

Guest
1d ago

I live on the Boarder of Ohio and West VIrgina now. I have a totally different outlook from what I have head about West VIrgina while growing up in the bigger cities up north. Every state has their goods and bars. I now love West VIrgina and the people who live in it. It's a Beautiful state.

23
Hatchetman Jones
1d ago

We West Virginian's have the most important % We have Common Scents. 1 of our more intelligent attributes. Another of these we think for our selves. Your actions determine our options not your race, your wealth, or your political views, or your Hollywood background. These elites all have 1 thing in common and its not scents.

19
Myself Me
1d ago

Be silent my fellow hillbillies or they will start dumping sick invaders in every city with an airport. Besides it keeps a lot of less desirables out also.

14
The Free Press - TFP

‘Wild West’: California Aims To Crack Down On Major Retailers Over Plastic Bag Violations

A California state commission requested that authorities crack down on retailers it accused of skirting plastic bag and pollution laws, Reuters reported. The California Statewide Commission on Recycling Markets and Curbside Recycling alleged that many retail businesses are selling plastic bags that are falsely labeled as being recyclable, according to Reuters. On Dec. 3, the state-appointed commission sent a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, asking them to pursue legal means to prevent further violations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

‘We Are Not Targeting The Media’ Chinese Police Say After Shutting Down Pro-Democracy Outlet

A pro-democracy news outlet in Hong Kong was shut down Wednesday after police arrested seven people associated with the site and raided its offices, multiple sources reported. Stand News issued a statement saying it closed its operations immediately and that its website and social media pages would be deleted within a day, The New York Times reported.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

