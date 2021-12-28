ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost one in 10 moms isn’t sure who fathered their baby: poll

By Andrew Court
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one in 10 mothers does not know who fathered their child, according to a surprise new poll in the United Kingdom. The question about paternal identity was included in a broader survey about lying, commissioned by Topp Morning Casino and released on Monday. The company surveyed 1,000 British...

Filly
1d ago

I've met men who've had 10 babies with 10 different mothers and pay no support or have anything to do with em. maybe we should snip the boys until they're ready to be men and get married.

Pat Ward
1d ago

maybe women need to be taught to keep their legs together. amazing STDs are not worse. probably are but your wont find the press reporting it.

Little Mouse
1d ago

I remember being in the waiting room when my nephew’s wife was having their second child. My sister comes out and sits down with a strange look on her face. I asked if the baby was alright. She said the baby was fine and very healthy praise God…..but he don’t look like any of us! Then my nephew comes out and leaves the hospital. I asked what was going on and my sister said they baby was clearly bi-racial and we are all very white Irish. My nephew filed divorce papers before his wife and her child could even come home from the hospital. No one had a clue what my nephew’s wife was doing when he went to work. Had that child been white, she would have never said a word.

IN THIS ARTICLE
