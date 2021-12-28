ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Talk’s Amanda Kloots shares dinner date with Bachelorette’s Michael Allio one year after husband Nick’s tragic death

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGC4E_0dXTzn2i00

THE TALK's Amanda Kloots shared a dinner date with Bachelorette's Michael Allio one year after her husband Nick Cordeo's tragic death.

The Broadway star died in July 2020 from coronavirus complications at the age of 41.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ows4z_0dXTzn2i00
Amanda Kloots from The Talk and Michael Allio from The Bachelorette went to dinner Credit: Instagram/Amanda Kloots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21IKqt_0dXTzn2i00
Fans were buzzing to see the couple bonding over their shared tragic loses Credit: Instagram/Amanda Kloots

Amanda, 39, went out on the town with Bachelorette star Michael, 36, and the Bachelor Nation fans are buzzing.

After "being Instagram friends" for a year, the two got together at Burntwood Tavern in North Canton, Ohio for dinner.

Amanda posted a snap of the pair's burgers as she cuddled up to him.

Michael smiled with Amanda's arm around his shoulders and he held her hand.

Amanda captioned her post: "Finally met this guy in person!"

Michael appeared on Season 17 of the Bachelorette, and like Amanda, lost his spouse early.

His wife Laura passed away from breast cancer in 2017 and Michael is now a single father to his son, James.

He quit the show in week seven to care for his four-year-old son.

Fans were ecstatic to see Amanda and Michael dining together, as they assumed the couple may be bonding over their similar tragic losses.

One fan wrote in Amanda's comments: "The entire him he was on The Bachelorette I kept thinking he needs to talk to Amanda! Being friends with someone 'who gets it' is the best."

Another said: "My heart is bursting with joy! I love this so much!"

A third posted: "The way I gasped."

Yet a fourth commented: "Rooting for you guys."

Amanda is an American TV personality, dancer, and fitness instructor.

She is most recognized for her role as a co-host of the daytime talk show The Talk, and most recently, her run on DWTS.

Amanda is a single mother to her son Elvis Eduardo.

REALITY CONNECTION

Despite their dinner date posts on social media, Amanda and Michael are not dating and are currently only friends.

Their friendship dates back several months.

Kloots commented on a photo of Allio and his son on September 25, 2021, writing, “Aww you two are the cutest,” to which Allio responded, “Thanks AK! BTW you killed it on @dancingabc on Monday.”

Kloots replied to that comment by asking him if he would be voting for her during the previous season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS), and he said that he voted the 10 times he was allowed to.

Allio shared another photo of his son on September 27, 2021, that Kloots commented on it as well with one red heart.

FOREVER

Amanda recently revealed the sweet way she will keep Nick close to her and their son Elvis.

Amanda decided to use some of Nick's ashes to put them into a beautiful ring she will wear and then eventually pass the ring down to Elvis, one.

She showed off the stunning gold ring on Instagram and explained the beautiful story behind it.

Amanda wrote: "Something very special arrived yesterday. @stephaniegottlieb made me this ring using some of Nick's ashes.

"She put a sapphire in the center, his birthstone. This ring, engraved with NC, will go to Elvis one day."

Amanda added that she's "constantly amazed by the ways you can incorporate ashes to keep your person close to you".

"I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand," she wrote.

The TV personality revealed she chose jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb for a very sentimental reason.

She wrote on Instagram: "Nick went to Stephanie for all my jewelry, he knew I loved her designs! My wedding and engagement ring are from her so this ring is very special to me."

The jeweler herself said she felt privileged to be part of such a special family moment.

She posted: "Amanda I’m so happy I could create something that you and Elvis will treasure forever! Wear It in good health and spirits always."

Her fans also agreed, calling it "such a special keepsake."

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Amanda was saved by the judges after an emotional dance dedicated to her late husband on the latest season of Dancing With The Stars.

She had said that she had wanted to at some point in the competition dance to Nick's song Live Your Life.

She told season 28 winner and now dance partner Alan Bersten how important the song is to her and how it was played during the final few minutes Nick had left.

She went on to explain how painful it was turning the machine off because all she could do is hold his hand as he was in a coma, she said: "To me the power of holding someone's hand is so, there is just nothing like it because you know you have someone that has you,"

"I just wanted him to know that I had him." she said

"To be able to put a beautiful dance to one of my husband's songs I don't know if there could be anything more special or meaningful to me. Let's do this for everybody who has lost someone and for Nick".

All judges were moved by Amanda's and Alan's emotional performance.

I'm sure you touched the heart of the nation,' said Bruno. 'This is beyond critique. I lived something with you tonight. He's proud of you and he's smiling on you.'

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, told Amanda that she transcended beauty and perfection and that there were no words.

Show host Tyra Banks, asked Amanda is she had anything to say to those that are grieving the pain of losing someone.

"When you are grieving you feel so alone. But I had such an amazing support system. There is something out there for you and you can connect with people".

The judges gave her a perfect score of 40 out of 40, however, they entered the bottom two of the competition alongside Olympic gymnastic gold medalist Suni Lee, 18, and her pro partner Sasha Farber, 37.

Ultimately, the judges voted for Amanda to stay another week in the competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YR153_0dXTzn2i00
Amanda lost her husband Nick Cordeo in July 2020 to coronavirus Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhIPS_0dXTzn2i00
Michael lost his wife, Laura, to breast cancer in 2017 Credit: Michael Allio/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDrh6_0dXTzn2i00
Amanda and Michael have been virtual friends for over a year Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
James
Person
Sasha Farber
People

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged. A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Bachelor Alums Hannah Brown and Matt James Reunite for TikTok Dance: 'Back at It Again'

The Quarantine Crew had a mini-reunion. Hannah Brown and Matt James made time for a TikTok dance together while celebrating the launch of Brown's book God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments in New York City on Wednesday. "Back at it again with @mattjames9191 💃🕺🏾 #fyp #dance #dwts #holiday," she captioned the video.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Jewelry#Fitness#Bachelor Nation#Burntwood Tavern#American
E! News

Why Bachelor Nation Is Buzzing Over Michael Allio's Outing With Amanda Kloots

Watch: Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band. Amanda Kloots and Michael Allio finally met IRL—and fans couldn't be more delighted. After supporting each other via the internet over the last year, the co-host of The Talk and The Bachelorette star got together for dinner in their home state of Ohio. "Guess who I'm out on the town with?!" Amanda captioned a Dec. 27 Instagram Story selfie of the duo at Burntwood Tavern in Canton. She later shared a sweet photo to her feed with her arm around Michael, writing, "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!"
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Seemingly Shades Ex Dale Moss' Acting Debut

Watch: Clare Crawley Perseveres After Her & Dale Moss Split Again. It looks like Clare Crawley's breakup with Dale Moss has become a thorny situation. Almost three months after the couple called it quits for the second time, the former Bachelorette star appeared to throw shade at her ex-fiancé on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when she made an eyebrow-raising remark about "acting" on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vulture

And Michelle Young’s Bachelorette Winner Is…

After weeks of searching, Michelle Young has found her one true love. When left with the last two men standing, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones, Michelle gave her final rose to… Nayte Olukoya! Despite her mother’s concerns over Nayte fitting in with the family, Michelle said, “Good-bye” to family favorite Brandon and chose Nayte. While the couple had issues when talking logistics if they were to get married, none of that seemed to matter as they celebrated their love. Nayte dropped down on one knee and proposed to Michelle, telling her, “I love you. I don’t want to ever let go. I am absolutely crazy for you. Michelle Anne Young, will you marry me?” She, of course, said, “Yes!” and the two are now happily engaged in the eyes of the Bachelor Nation.
CELEBRITIES
WFAA

'Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Reflect on Finding Their Happy Ending (Exclusive)

It's been three months since Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya got engaged on The Bachelorette, and the two are still sporting that newly engaged glow. "I think this is exactly where I am supposed to be," the 28-year-old teacher tells ET's Lauren Zima. "But I was constantly checking my feelings and where Nayte was in those feelings was pretty high at the top, but there were times where I did press him to make sure I was getting an answer that I needed just because he wasn't used to opening up and being vulnerable and that was something that was very new."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
286K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy