The marine environment was home to the world's largest animals. The dolphins and whales (cetaceans) we have today evolved to their humongous size over tens of millions of years owing to enhanced productivity in marine ecosystems. But contrary to what's been believed by many, whales were not the first marine giants to have evolved.

Scientists Unearth Monstrous Sea Lizard Whose Massive Size Defies Evolution unsplash.com

The two-meter skull of a newly found species of giant ichthyosaur, the earliest known, gives new light on the marine reptiles' rapid evolution into Dinosaurian ocean goliaths and helps us better understand modern cetaceans' journey to becoming the largest creatures ever to occupy the Earth.

According to a new study, such ichthyosaurs grew to enormous sizes in under 2.5 million years.