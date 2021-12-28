ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Unearth Monstrous Sea Lizard Whose Massive Size Defies Evolution

 1 day ago

The marine environment was home to the world's largest animals. The dolphins and whales (cetaceans) we have today evolved to their humongous size over tens of millions of years owing to enhanced productivity in marine ecosystems. But contrary to what's been believed by many, whales were not the first marine giants to have evolved.

The two-meter skull of a newly found species of giant ichthyosaur, the earliest known, gives new light on the marine reptiles' rapid evolution into Dinosaurian ocean goliaths and helps us better understand modern cetaceans' journey to becoming the largest creatures ever to occupy the Earth.

According to a new study, such ichthyosaurs grew to enormous sizes in under 2.5 million years.

Comments / 309

William Ellison Jr. 1790-1861
1d ago

No such thing as “evolution” and it’s provable. What caused that “Big Bang”? Where are the “in-betweens”? Not even 1 in-between! Absolutely no proof. Creation is provable, God said He created the heavens and the earth and the fullness thereof.

Reply(70)
69
Barnacle Bill
1d ago

Lol, must have been a lot of food around. Normal creatures grow to the amount of food available and living space…

Reply(15)
29
John Bergdorf
1d ago

Common sense defies evolution. Over 162 years have passed since Darwin's theory was published, and we have witnessed various animal lives passing into extinction, yet none evolving.

Reply(19)
17
