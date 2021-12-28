ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Chiliz Price Sideways Trend Still Intact, While Bulls Struggling Near Major DMA Line.

By Pratik Chadhokar
themarketperiodical.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChiliz price at the monthly chart is trading under the sideways trend and holding its major support or demand zone. The crypto asset is currently trading below its major moving averages of 50, 100, and 200-day line while struggling to hold a 20-Day short term moving average line. The...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

SushiSwap Price Analysis:- The price is near the resistance, but the bears are taking control and making the trend bearish?

Long term view:- In the daily time interval, we can see the price is near the resistance as the bulls are trying their best to break it, and the bears are trying their best to push them down as the wick shows in the recent candles. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line. Also, there is no sign that lines will change their direction. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 66, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means that the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 50MA and 100MA. Also, the 50MA is below the 100MA, which is a bearish sign.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

TRON Price Prediction 2022: TRON looks to continue its downtrend

TRON Price has been on a downtrend for more than a month. Coin breaks lower band of VWAP indicator on the hourly chart. Coin trading between lower Bollinger Band and mean line. TRON price has been on a downward trend with pullbacks at various levels consistently. When such a pattern is occurring there is always a possibility of a complex pullback where if the coin breaks the immediate resistance the coin will show a bullish reversal. But, the coin also could consolidate at this level as it is close to a long-term support level. The coin has been trading below the mean level of the Bollinger Bands indicator, trading above the -2 standard deviation line and below the mean level. The coin’s behavior around the support of $ 0.075 is key for future price action. The coin has formed weak resistances at $ 0.83, $ 0.93, and $ 0.98 levels. The coin has strong resistance at $ 0.122.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

VeChain 2022 Price Prediction: VeChain showing bullish signs for the short term

VeChain token formed a support level at $ 0.0850 on the hourly charts. Stochastic oscillator hints at bullishness for the coin on the daily chart. MACD indicates bullishness ahead on the hourly charts. VeChain token is playing around a key support level over the last week at $ 0.08. This...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sideways#Dma#Chz Eth#6 15#Rsi
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama Price Analysis:- The bulls failed to break the resistance, and bears came in. will the bulls make a comeback, or the bears will break the support?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, the price is consolidating as the bulls and bears fight for a breakout. In the consolidation period right now, the 20MA is acting as a support, and the 50MA is acting as a resistance. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the support or head towards the resistance. First, the MACD shows green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal, but the MACD line changes its direction and can head towards the signal line soon. If the cross is complete, then it will be bearish. It will be a sell signal for the traders. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 48, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight in the order book. Lastly, the 20MA is below the 50MA, and the 50MA is below the 100MA, which means the moving average shows a bearish move.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
themarketperiodical.com

TEZOS 2022 Price Prediction: TEZOS looks to continue its range-bound behavior

TEZOS price has been range-bound and looks to remain so for the next few trading sessions. TEZOS price is trading within a range of $ 4.60 and$ 6.10 at the moment. The coin has been trading consistently above the mean line of the Bollinger bands. The coin is now trading at the upper band of the Bollinger bands indicator, having said that the coin has formed a bearish candle after making contact with the upper band. RSI indicator hints at bullishness with the signal line below the indicator line. The coin may be expected to move up to the resistance level of $ 6.10.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

FLOW Price Analysis: Does FLOW Crypto Price Consolidation Coming To End?

FLOW coin price has been consolidating in a narrow range and can soon see a strong upside momentum. In contrast, the asset has observed a drop of more than 3%. Technical indicators of FLOW are hinting towards a downside move and may hit a new low. Meanwhile, FLOW/BTC pair might also hit a low floor in the future.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/TRY defends 50-DMA as bulls eye a sustained move above 12.00

USD/TRY price extends three-day winning streak on Wednesday. Turkish regulator files criminal complaints over lira’s moves. USD/TRY awaits acceptance above 12.00 after recapturing 50-DMA. USD/TRY is holding onto Tuesday’s advance while trading just below the 12.00 level, as bulls contemplate the next move amid thin end-of-year liquidity conditions.
CURRENCIES
themarketperiodical.com

Maker Coin Price Analysis: Will MKR Coin Price Hit $2000 Before A Rebound?

MKR coin price has seen a fall from the consolidation to a lower level in the future. Meanwhile, Maker has seen a loss of more than 3%. Technical indicators of MKR are currently favoring the bears for the future. Meanwhile, MKR/BTC pair has not seen any significant loss in the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction model ‘still intact’ despite failing to hit $100k in 2021, analyst says

A prominent bitcoin price model that accurately predicted the 2020/21 bull rally remains “intact”, according to its creator, despite the cryptocurrency failing to reach its December 2021 target of $100,000.The stock-to-flow (S2F) model, created by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, posits that long-term market movements are dictated by bitcoin’s inbuilt scarcity. Only 21 million bitcoins will ever exist and the rewards for mining the cryptocurrency – the process by which bitcoin is brought into existence – are halved roughly every four years. By dividing bitcoin’s supply (stock) with its production (flow), the S2F model forecasts that the cryptocurrency will see...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stellar price heading for $0.32 with bulls in a festive mood

XLM price opens above $0.28, turning the historical level from resistance into support. Price action makes new highs, confirming the rally. Expect a test and break above $0.30, with $0.32 as the profit target level. Stellar (XLM) price has opened today above $0.28, which shows that bulls are trying to...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD struggles near one-and-half week low, flat-lined below 1.2800 mark

USD/CAD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move from over a one-week low. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped gains amid subdued USD price action. Break below the ascending channel support will set the stage for additional near-term losses. The USD/CAD pair surrendered modest intraday gains and...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy