Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund's prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund...

www.streetinsider.com

bitcoinist.com

Decentralized Exchanges Mark Blockbuster Year As Trading Volume Surpasses $1 Trillion

Decentralized exchanges have grown in tandem with decentralized finance which has recorded an explosive year in 2021. The phenomenal growth has led to massive returns on the part of investors, while also propelling DEX platforms into the limelight. Compared to 2020, decentralized exchanges have done incredibly well this year, each month’s trading volume surpassing that of the previous year.
theblockcrypto.com

Are decentralized exchanges tracking your trades?

Decentralized exchanges are often seen as a privacy-first alternative to centralized exchanges. Yet many of the biggest ones are tracking what trades their users are making and collecting data that could be used to identify them.
Richmond.com

Kinsale Capital Group shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange

Shares of specialty insurer Kinsale Capital Group Inc. will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange next year. The fast-growing Henrico County-based company said its stock will move to the NYSE from the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting Jan. 3. “We are pleased to join the NYSE alongside our...
104.1 WIKY

Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem. The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator...
investing.com

Nuvei Partners With FTX Exchange To Provide Seamless Crypto Trades

Nuvei Partners With FTX Exchange To Provide Seamless Crypto Trades. Nuvei, online payments solutions, joins hands with FTX Exchange. This partnership ought to bring faster and enhanced crypto trading. Usually, partnerships in the crypto industry are quite common and indeed an everyday thing. In addition, both of the parties will...
thepaypers.com

Bitpanda lists Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Note on Deutsche Börse

Germany-based investment platform Bitpanda has launched a Bitcoin ETC, expanding its product range to include exchange-traded cryptocurrencies. Such exchange traded commodities are bearer bonds that are physically secured with the underlying cryptocurrency. Each share represents a fixed subscription right to which customers have a legal claim. The Bitpanda Bitcoin ETC is traded in EUR on the German stock exchange XETRA and enables customers to start trading a secured product on a regulated market. This allows investors to benefit from the opportunities that Bitcoin offers without having to own a wallet and having to buy Bitcoins directly.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Protara Therapeutics, For: Dec 28 Filed by: Opaleye Management Inc.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "BFAC.U" beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "BFAC" and "BFAC.WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

Dollar rises on Fed expectations, Omicron worries ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March to counter rising inflation, while a global rally in stock markets knocked the safe-haven Japanese yen to a one-month low. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six...
luxurylaunches.com

Melinda French Gates one of the largest shareholders of the Canadian National Railway has sold a large chunk of her stock for $467 million.

Bill and Melinda French Gates’s $130bn divorce was one of the most expensive splits in the history of the world. Call it the bane of being among the wealthiest people in the world; when they split, so does their collective fortune. The world’s most affluent couples divided their wealth, and Bill Gates gave ex-wife Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. That’s not all; Bill also transferred to AutoNation and Canadian National Railway shares.
pymnts

NCUA Tells FICUs Crypto Trading is OK — If Big Exchanges Provide the Service

When it comes to reading between the lines of financial regulators’ advisory letters, tone matters. Take last week’s letter from the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) which gave the federally insured credit unions (FICUs) it oversees permission to partner with digital asset providers to allow retail customers to buy, sell and trade in cryptocurrencies.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: BARRY RICHARD SCOTT

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Venus Concept Inc. For: Dec 15 Filed by: Essex Woodlands Fund IX-GP, L.P.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Held by...
Investor's Business Daily

Best Dividend Stocks: This Company's Massive Yield Of 7.9% Warrants A Closer Look

Dividend investing is a conservative strategy aimed at generating passive income while preserving capital. Ares Capital (ARCC) offers an impressive 7.9% yield, making it one of the best dividend stocks. Ares Capital provides financing to middle-market companies. Its portfolio consists of 371 companies across numerous industries. The largest weightings are in software and health…
