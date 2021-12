PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) and VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) play an important role in industrial production and technological development. They have been widely used in the field of industrial automation and mechanical automation. The control of the PLC and VFD is quite intelligent and automated, which brings great convenience to industrial production and life. The PLC and VFD will perform intelligent calculation, control and output according to the predetermined program. Today we will focus on how the PLC and the VFD communicate, and in what ways? First, let's take a look at their respective basic structures.

