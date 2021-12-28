ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Upward and onward! Bay County airport continues to shatter annual record with month left

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 1 day ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Parker McClellan, executive director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP), says there is no doubt the Panhandle has been discovered .

According to an activity report from November, the airport serviced more than 109,000 passengers during the month — about a 56% increase from the same time last year and a 25% increase from November 2019.

The stats continue to show the upward travel trends of 2021, which surpassed 2019 as the airport's busiest year by the end of October.

The previous annual record of 1,275,488 passengers was shattered again with the addition of November's data, which shows that 1,506,648 travelers passed through the airport in just the first 11 months of this year.

"It think that 25% growth over our (previous) peak year of 2019 is great and says a lot for our community and for our region," McClellan said. "We have been discovered as a result of COVID."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjylN_0dXTxZZ000

Soaring to new heights: Bay County airport reports record travel year with 2 months left

Flying high!: Bay County Florida airport on track for busiest year ever

The report also notes that the number of passengers at ECP through November is a more than 97% spike from the first 11 months of 2020. It also is about a 26% jump from during the same time period in 2019.

Along with above-average numbers of passengers, McClellan said the airport has experienced the typical uptick in activity sparked by the holiday season.

While Thanksgiving travel was responsible for many passengers at ECP in November, McClellan said there is often more travel around Christmas and New Year simply because the two take up more time.

"Thanksgiving (celebrations are) less than a week long and Christmas and New Year's (take up) about a two-week period," he said. "The Christmas holiday started about (Dec.) 18 and goes through (Jan.) 2 or 3."

McClellan also noted a handful of peak travel days surrounding Christmas and New Year, including Dec. 23 — after school got out in Bay County — and Jan. 2-3.

Looking ahead, he said he has high hopes the airport will continue to experience booming demand now that more people know about Northwest Florida.

"As we look to the future, I think that success is going to continue, hopefully into the new year and beyond," McClellan said. "The growth in the Panhandle (over the past couple years) has been across the entire region and not just (Bay County).

"... I really believe that the Panhandle is now on people's radar."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Upward and onward! Bay County airport continues to shatter annual record with month left

Comments / 0

