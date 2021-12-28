Stock photo of American Flag - PixaBay Judge signs off on expansion of veteran housing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Mayor William Peduto announced that the City of Pittsburgh has received a signed judge’s order providing a clear title for five parcels on Washington Boulevard that the city will provide to Veterans Place. The land will now be transferred to the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh — an action already approved by the City Council — who will in turn sell the land to Veterans Place.

Veterans Place plans to construct a three-story multipurpose building that will provide handicapped-accessible housing for veterans. This project will provide additional housing for at-risk and homeless veterans in our region. Additionally, the building will provide supportive services to ensure that veterans have the necessary tools and resources for a sustainable future.

“We are excited for this opportunity to convert these once blighted properties into veteran housing that will ensure veterans have a place to call home. With this investment from the Mayor’s Office, and the City of Pittsburgh, we will continue to combat veteran homelessness in this region. Through this support, we will ensure that veteran homelessness is brief, rare and non-reoccurring,” said Rob Hamilton, Veterans Place’s executive director and Army veteran.

“Support for our veterans is very personal to me,” said Mayor William Peduto. “Veterans Place has been a fantastic partner with my administration and I am thrilled we were able to get this across the finish line before I left office. This project will take blighted, abandoned homes in a community and turn it into a critically needed housing for those that served our country.”