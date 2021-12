FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is inviting residents to compost their Christmas trees with tree pick up and drop off available to residents. Trees can be picked up the same day as residents' trash and recycling collection through January. All trees must be free from plastic bags, stands, decorations, lights and tinsel before they can be collected or dropped off. No artificial trees will be collected for composting.

