Bloomington, IN

Hoosier Energy names manager of delivery services

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomington, Indiana-based Hoosier Energy has named Justin Swarens as manager of delivery services. With more than two decades of experience in the electric industry, Swarens’ primary focus is to ensure the highest...

mediapost.com

HCP Associates Names Julie Fleishman As Manager Of Client Services

Marketing communication firm HCP Associates has promoted Julie Fleishman to the title of manager of client services. Fleishman will be tasked with connecting the firm’s client marketing and communications efforts with senior leadership’s strategic goals. The appointment takes effect immediately. Fleishman joined HCP earlier this year. Previously, she...
BUSINESS
Roanoke Times

Karmis: The importance of carbon management in energy policy

The recently approved federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill designates billions of dollars to pilot new energy technologies and promote carbon management as a key element of U.S. energy and climate policy. This includes:. $3.5 billion to support new regional direct-air capture hubs. $8 billion to support new regional clean hydrogen hubs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

ClearScale Builds New Service Delivery Center As Demand For Cloud Services Grows

Cloud Systems Integrator Building New Team in Poland and Across Europe to Deliver Professional and Managed Cloud Services. ClearScale, a leading cloud systems integrator and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, announced that it is opening a service delivery center in Poland. ClearScale already has several global service delivery centers and the new Poland delivery center adds to its international presence. The Poland service delivery center will provide consulting and managed services for customers on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Baselode Energy names new CFO

Baselode Energy (OTCQB:BSENF) appoints Kevin Canario as new CFO. Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Also, announces the resignation of Jeff Potwarka, the company's outgoing CFO.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Klika Tech Achieves AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery Designation

Klika Tech, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, announced today that it has attained AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation, the company’s fifth Service Delivery designation. Klika Tech is one of two companies to attain both AWS IoT Competency and AWS IoT Greengrass Service Delivery designation. AWS acknowledged Klika Tech’s...
BUSINESS
rejournals.com

Duke Realty adds renewable energy manager

Indianapolis-based Duke Realty has hired David Crist in the company’s newly created role of renewable energy manager. In his role, Crist will be responsible for executing Duke Realty’s renewable energy strategy across the company’s 160-million-square-foot portfolio. Additionally, he will monitor and evaluate energy conservation innovations and sustainability initiatives for efficacy and potential deployment.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Commentary: What to look for in a routed delivery provider

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Today’s competitive retail landscape makes it imperative for retailers to prioritize the customer experience. With that in mind, delayed delivery schedules, damaged products, cumbersome tracking could turn customers away from your store. This, in turn, will take a toll on customer retention, brand reputation, and revenue.
RETAIL
Inside Indiana Business

Office Equipment Supplier Expanding

Wabash-based office equipment supplier Martin Yale Industries LLC has acquired Postmark, a California company specializing in high-speed letter openers and inkjet printing systems for mailrooms. The company says the acquisition will allow Martin Yale to grow in the mail, printing, labeling and packaging industries. “It is exciting to add these...
WABASH, IN
rejournals.com

St. Louis-based Knoebel Construction names director of human resources

Amber James has joined Knoebel Construction as director of human resources. She is responsible for developing and administering strategic human resource management programs, policies and procedures that are designed to develop employee contributions to company goals and objectives while creating a positive environment through effective employee-employer relationships. James brings eight...
CHICAGO, IL
progressivegrocer.com

Autonomous Delivery Service Program Comes to Michigan

In another signal that autonomous grocery delivery is part of the future, electric vehicle manufacturer EV Transportation Services, Inc. (evTS) of Boston, Mass., is piloting a new program in suburban Detroit designed to determine opportunities and challenges of such services. The company is teaming up with sustainable design and engineering firm Stantec GenerationAV to test actual and simulated autonomous delivery by an all-electric lightweight utilize vehicle called the Firefly ESV.
MICHIGAN STATE
dailycoffeenews.com

Westrock Coffee Announces $100+ Million in Facility Expansions

Arkansas-based Westrock Coffee Company is expanding into a 524,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Conway, northwest of its headquarters in Little Rock. The full-service coffee roasting, packaging and private-label provider is also expanding its manufacturing capacity for extracts at its existing factory in Concord, North Carolina, which it acquired through the $405 million acquisition of S&D Coffee & Tea last year.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Service Delivery Indicators surveys: Are systems delivering for citizens?

The speed with which the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed health and education systems around the world has forced countries to rethink and rapidly re-adjust the modes of delivery of these critical services. After almost two years of tackling the pandemic, there is plenty of evidence of locally...
EDUCATION
foodlogistics.com

Building a Better Food Logistics Future for All

We have all had to live through some of the most challenging, traumatic and strange experiences in the last 1.5 years or so. Society and the speed of change have been upended. But, the pandemic is just one issue. There is polarization everywhere. The job market is tumultuous to say the least, and the new economy is not what anyone was expecting or had planned for. Among the hardest hit are supply chains, with food being of especially concern. This has manifested both on the point of origination, and goes all the way to the end user. Some have called this farm to table, and while that is an accurate assessment, it goes even further to farm to warehouse, farm to store, farm to restaurant and farm to pantry.
SMALL BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track Furnace Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ Furnace Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the furnace manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of furnaces (such as induction furnaces, wood furnaces, etc.). Each...
INDUSTRY
rejournals.com

Colliers closes sale of 388,800-square-foot industrial facility in Wisconsin

Colliers recently closed the record-setting sale of the Mishawaka Tool industrial asset at N58 W15350 Shawn Circle in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. The 388,800-square-foot Class-A, 32-foot clear-height facility is fully occupied by Milwaukee Tool under a long-term lease. The building was constructed in 2009 as a build-to-suit for Quad/Graphics Inc. Quad vacated in the spring of 2021, and the building was quickly re-leased to Milwaukee Tool.
The Future of Things

The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Managed IT Services

Managed Information Technology (IT) services are on a current upward trajectory, and for a good reason. The industry itself is rooted in prospective clientele, seamless tech upgrades, optimizations, continuous maintenance, and so much more. They offer a wide array of services that allow the IT needs of a company to be met and taken care of. This, in turn, enables enterprises to direct more of their efforts towards the core businesses at hand.
TECHNOLOGY

