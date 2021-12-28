Cardinals-Bashaud Breeland deal on hold due to positive COVID-19 test

Bashaud Breeland Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals were set to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Monday. Unfortunately, he tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, so his deal is currently on pause (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero).

The Cardinals still intend to sign Breeland, but they’ll have to wait until he clears the league’s protocols. The hope is that he’ll test negative in the coming days, allowing him to play against the Cowboys on Sunday and face the Seahawks in the regular-season finale.

Robert Alford is done for the year thanks to his pectoral tear and Marco Wilson‘s shoulder could keep him sidelined on Sunday. If/when he signs, Breeland can offer support for Arizona’s ailing cornerback group.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, they’ve already clinched their postseason berth. The division is still in play, however, as they trail the Rams by just one game with two weeks to go.