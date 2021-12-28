ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Married to Medicine's Dr. Heavenly on NeNe Leakes' New Relationship: 'Everything Ain't for Instagram'

 1 day ago

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Everybody seems to have an opinion about NeNe Leakes' new relationship with designer Nyonisela Sioh, but "Married to Medicine" star Dr. Heavenly Kimes thinks she could have kept quiet.

"That's NeNe life. Her husband gave her the go-ahead to live her life and do what she want to do. It's hard being out here by herself. She's a celebrity, it's probably a lot of dudes at her," said Dr. Heavenly. "She's been on a long road with knowing this man. She stood behind him, which was great... for a long time while he was sick. So I think it's okay for her to move on."

However, that's where the support for NeNe ends. Dr. Heavenly says she should have kept her new beau off social media.

"I just think I wouldn't have told it this soon. Not me, I probably would have had nobody this soon but even if I did I wouldn't have posted them. I would have kept that secret. Everything ain't for Instagram. That's what I think."

Dr. Heavenly says that she would not have posted him unless he put a ring on her finger.

She continued, "[Gregg Leakes] gave her the go-ahead. I think she's been a great wife to him. She stayed with him for a long time. I just wouldn't have posted [my new boyfriend] up. You know what I'm saying, I wouldn't post no dude that ain't my husband."

Chasman Jones
1d ago

The Bible said until Death do you Apart and Death Did! So in the Eyes of tge Lord she is Free to Date whomever she likes without any Repercussion from Anyone or they Opinion so NeNe enjoy your Life as you can see you only have one. Greg is not coming back in this life. Do you Girl!

Annie Sam
1d ago

leave the woman alone, it is her business. you have your own business to worry about in your closet, that is just not out there yet.

Mrteach
1d ago

Like most people who dont read.She was giving her opinion of what she would do and said she could be wrong. She did not judge her not once

