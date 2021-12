New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are both on the rise in the Greater Houston area, according to new data from the Texas Medical Center released Dec. 27. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Houston area Dec. 26, according to TMC data. An average of 2,094 new cases were recorded per day over the last week, according to TMC data. Over that same time, an average of 201 new COVID-19 patients were admitted into TMC hospitals per day, an 82% increase over the previous week.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO