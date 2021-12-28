ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White Shares Her Secret to a Long Life in New Interview: ‘I Try to Avoid Anything Green'

By Ariana Brockington
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White is celebrating her milestone 100th birthday on Jan. 17 by gracing the cover of People. In the cover story, which will be released the week of Jan. 10, the prolific actor reveals her secret to living a long, fulfilling life. “I try to avoid anything green,” she...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

