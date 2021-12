The Washington Football Team took the seventh-worst loss in franchise history, saw its playoff chances reduced to a pipe dream and left AT&T Stadium embarrassed Sunday night. Not only did the game against the Dallas Cowboys spiral out of control, but the emotions on Washington’s sideline did, too. Defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen came to blows in front of the bench to become another dubious story line in a historically awful showing.

