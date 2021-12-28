ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Apple Stores Across NYC Shift To Pickup Only

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sharp increase in COVID infection is continuing to impact the economy. Apple has shifted all of its New York City retail stores to pickup only....

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

Apple Closes Additional Stores Amid Omicron Surge

Apple has closed several stores in major U.S. cities over the last couple of weeks due to rising cases of COVID-19. According to a report by Bloomberg, seven locations in North America shut down last week, including Apple Stores in Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas and Montreal, Canada among others. The company is encouraging customers to do their shopping online.
BUSINESS
Gothamist.com

Apple Closes NYC Locations, Allows Online Pick-Ups

Apple has closed all of its New York City locations to retail customers, as COVID-19 cases continue to sharply increase due to the omicron variant. The 12 stores, which include Fifth Avenue, Grand Central Terminal, and Meatpacking District, will be open for online order pick-up; in-store shopping and Genius Bar appointments will be available at select stores.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Closes SJP New York City Flagship Store Due to Omicron Concerns

Sarah Jessica Parker has closed her New York City flagship store due to COVID-19 and growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant, the company announced on Tuesday. The SJP Collection boutique is located on 54th Street in midtown Manhattan and will remain closed until further notice. The company confirmed that they expect to reopen, either with limited capacity or by appointment. “It is our top priority to keep both our customers and staff safe and healthy,” Parker wrote on the brand’s Instagram account. “Keep following us here for updates as we work towards a safe reopening. We are so sorry for any inconvenience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
therealdeal.com

Apple shut its 12 New York City stores to in-store shopping

Shoppers in the Big Apple shouldn’t expect to do any in-store browsing at the tech giant of the same name as the retail chain responds to a surge in new coronavirus cases. Apple closed all 12 of its New York City retail locations to indoor shopping on Monday, Reuters reported. The company didn’t say when the stores are expected to reopen, but customers can still visit locations to pick up online orders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Apple Closing Some Stores To Shoppers After Spike In New COVID Cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Apple is temporarily shutting down some stores to in-person shoppers, again. The company is making the move due to rising COVID-19 cases. The tech giant has closed the doors at dozens of stores in Texas, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. for the foreseeable future. Apple’s genius bar — which provides tech support — will also be unavailable. Customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores. Several locations in North Texas, including stores on Knox Street and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, have the limited services. Customers are being advised to call ahead or check the Apple website before going to a location. In a statement Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.” She also said workers were tested regularly. In 2020, Apple closed all of its U.S. retail locations in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Apple reopens NYC stores to ‘limited’ in-person shoppers after closure backlash

Apple has started allowing some customers back into its New York City stores — just hours after the tech giant had banned all in-person shoppers, sparking a backlash online. The iPhone maker’s Big Apple stores — including its Fifth Avenue, SoHo and World Trade Center flagships — are currently offering “limited” walk in shopping and repair services, according to the company’s site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid#Jews#Genius Bar
Phone Arena

All Apple Stores in the "Big Apple" are closed to shoppers

Last week, we told you that Apple had closed several Apple Stores as the Omicron variant of COVID continued to rapidly spread throughout the world. The locations that were shut down last week included Apple Stores in Miami (Dadeland), Palm Beach (The Gardens Mall), Atlanta (Lenox Square), Houston (Highland Village), Fairlawn, Ohio (Summit Mall), Nashua, New Hampshire (Pheasant Lane).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
People

Apple Closes 20 Retail Stores Across U.S. Due to Surge in COVID Cases

Apple is reportedly closing about 20 of its retail stores across the United States due to the surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. On Monday, the company said that retail locations would temporarily shut their doors for several reasons related to the spread of the omicron variant, according to The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mactrast.com

Apple Closes All NYC Retail Stores as Pandemic Cases Increase

Apple continues to try to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reinstating mask mandates for its stores that are open and shutting its doors in several locations. As first reported recently by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple has opted to close its retail stores across New York City due to the influx of infections. While shoppers will be turned away and no Genius Bar appointments are being taken for shuttered locations, folks can still pick up online orders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Only 25 Sears Stores Left in America

Sears was founded in 1892. At that time, it was known as Sears, Roebuck, and Co., after both its two founders. One of its earliest successes was in the mail order catalog business. Over time, it also built so many stores that it was the largest retailer in America in the late 1980s. Sears became […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Store Closures Slowed After a Pandemic Shakeout. Now Dollar General, Warby Parker and Others See New Value in Stores

In recent years, commercial real estate owners have been pummeled by news of retail store closures that have left behind a sea of empty storefronts. But this year, the pendulum appears to be swinging in the other direction: Store openings may top store closures for the first time in five years, according to a tracking by Coresight Research.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy