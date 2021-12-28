Apple Stores Across NYC Shift To Pickup Only

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Apple is temporarily shutting down some stores to in-person shoppers, again. The company is making the move due to rising COVID-19 cases. The tech giant has closed the doors at dozens of stores in Texas, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. for the foreseeable future. Apple’s genius bar — which provides tech support — will also be unavailable. Customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores. Several locations in North Texas, including stores on Knox Street and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, have the limited services. Customers are being advised to call ahead or check the Apple website before going to a location. In a statement Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.” She also said workers were tested regularly. In 2020, Apple closed all of its U.S. retail locations in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO