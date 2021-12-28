ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID testing demands create long lines at Southeast Memphis clinic

By Stuart Rucker, Bria Jones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of cars lined up outside the Poplar Healthcare COVID testing site for ours waiting to get a PCR test Tuesday.

With an increase in demand, testing kits are becoming harder and harder to find.

People packed Poplar Healthcare off Hacks Cross Road on Monday morning waiting on a COVID as seen in this video, sent in by a viewer.

The Shelby County Health Department said in a press release, “Our community’s COVID-19 testing capacity is currently strained by high demand and limited availability of testing kits.”

The Health Department said that if someone in your household has tested positive, assume that everyone in the house is positive.

The Health Department said that the entire household should quarantine for 5 days, according to the latest CDC guidance .

