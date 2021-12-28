ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Heading to an Open House? Look Out for These 7 Things

By Paschal Chukwu
rismedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re in the market for a new home, you’ll likely head to plenty of open houses. Here are seven things to keep an eye out for during your next home tour. Signs of Water Damage – Look for water marks...

www.rismedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Home Depot ‘Tuff Sheds’ Make For Affordable Two-Story Tiny Homes

Home is where the heart is — and the tiny-house craze proves size doesn’t matter when it comes to creating our homes. We’ve seen tiny homes you can buy on Amazon and even ones you can have 3D-printed. Now, we’ve found some out-of-the-box-thinking homeowners who are repurposing storage sheds purchased at Home Depot into their own tiny houses.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

I Get More Comments on This Bathroom Hand Towel Than Anything Else in My Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m a big picture person. Also, quite literally, I have a lot of big pictures in my home. When it comes to decor, I love statement pieces that make people stop, stare, and offer opinions. As it turns out, it’s the little things that can end up making the biggest impression on guests, and even my housemate and I as we simply move about our living space. The reviews are in and, much to the chagrin of my ego as a wannabe interior decorator, the most impressive thing in my home is my Kassatex Assisi Textured Hand Towel.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#7 Things#Water Damage
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This 250sqf tiny cabin modeled after lofty log cabins finds height with a pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows!

Road-Haus is a 250sqf tiny cabin scaled down from a larger model designed by Wheelhaus, a tiny home company committed to modular and eco-friendly design practices. Set on providing the kind of experience he had growing up in log cabins constructed by his father, ​​Jamie McKay developed Wheelhaus. More than a company that designs tiny homes, Wheelhaus remains committed to building modular log cabins with small carbon footprints that offer travelers and residents a true escape into the woods.
CARS
Family Handyman

16 Types of Showers for Your Bathroom

The practice of showering is as old as waterfalls, though people without a natural cascade near their home have relied on other types of showers throughout the ages. Historically, showers have ranged from clay urns wielded by Egyptian servants to Roman public showers fed by aqueducts to the first mechanical shower, powered by a hydraulic pump and invented by a stove manufacturer from London in 1767.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Underused Dining Room Becomes the Ultimate Home Office With an IKEA Hack That Saved a Handy Homeowner Up to $10,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kristin Purcell spent this past year working from her Florida home and needed a designated space for an office. The creative lead — and chief candle pourer — behind the popular online decor shop, Henro Company, Purcell originally thought she’d use a spare bedroom but decided against that once she realized her formal dining room was actually the perfect spot for what she needed: an underused, quiet first floor room where she’d also be able to easily keep tabs on her young son. “The space is a great size — 13-feet by 13-feet, has a nice big window, a tray ceiling, and wood floors,” says Purcell. What it didn’t have though: statement-making storage, which Purcell felt like the room needed for practical and aesthetic reasons, particularly with its location right near her home’s entry. “I couldn’t just add a desk and some floating shelves,” she says. “I wanted it to wow people when they walked in.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

7 Best Bedroom Paint Colors, According to Home Decor Experts

With so many paint colors and finishes to choose from, it can prove challenging (make that overwhelming) to find "the one." Picking a bedroom paint color feels particularly personal. Perhaps you're looking for a soothing hue that will set the tone for some much-needed serenity after a long day. Or a soothing shade that will help you fall asleep faster?
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy