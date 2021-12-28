Two Men Shot, One Fatally, on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Monday

Photo: 94-01 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights, where two men were shot, one fatally (GMaps)

Two men were shot — one fatally — in Jackson Heights Monday evening in a possible gang-related incident.

Police received a 911 call about an apparent assault on 37th Avenue near 94th Street at around 8 p.m. and upon arrival found two men on the ground with gunshot wounds.

One of the men, 25-year-old Gilbert Gayosso of North Corona, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, who is 21 years old, was shot in the torso. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. Police hasn’t released his identity.

There have been no arrests and police said they are still investigating. Cops, according to reports, believe it may have been gang related.