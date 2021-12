I try to be very intentional with my time, and I use many Microsteps and strategies to put my best foot forward every day. I meditate every morning and program my day to be efficient, productive, and filled with positive energy. I take mini breaks whenever possible; I’ll often go outside to reconnect with nature when I find a spare moment. I also look for the positive side of everything, both at work and in my personal life. If I can’t find a positive side, I see it as a life lesson and ask myself what the experience taught me. When interacting with others, I do my best to recognize the human side of everyone around me. To create boundaries with work, I disconnect after 6 p.m. every day and I avoid working weekends — that’s my recharge time.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO