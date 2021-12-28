Rogers Police investigating possible murder-suicide on Christmas Eve
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On December 24 at around 10:30 p.m., Rogers Police responded to the 1500 block of West Gum Street to find two dead bodies inside a residence.
Investigators believe the occupants, a 25 year old male and 21 year old female, died of a “murder-suicide.”Washington County sheriff’s deputy who hit pedestrian on Christmas Eve identified
According to Keith Foster of the Rogers Police Department, it is believed the female shot and killed the male with a .45 handgun before killing herself.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time out of respect for the families.
This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as more information will be released when it becomes availableCopyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0