Pittsburgh, PA

Charlie Batch appointed to senior role at CapStone Holdings Inc.

By Jordyn Hronec
 1 day ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch (16) hands off to running back Jonathan Dwyer (41) against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers won the game, 23-7.

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers quarterback and local community leader and philanthropist, Charlie Batch, has added a new title to his growing list.

On Monday, Bonita Springs, Florida-based CapStone Holdings Inc. named the NFL veteran as its new senior vice president of strategic investments. Batch, who is an advocate for CBD and medicinal-use cannabis, will focus on the company’s growth in the medical marijuana and technology-focused industries. He will lead investment strategies in the medical marijuana field.

CapStone Holdings is an investment firm that invests across a wide array of industries and philanthropic efforts that support youth and education.

Charlie Batch
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pay’s going up at one of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks

PITTSBURGH — S&T Bank is raising its base pay rate to $15 per hour for all positions, effective in January. “I am extremely proud and grateful of the efforts from our team members who are our most valuable resource,” CEO Chris McComish said in a prepared statement. “This adjustment is just one way we are investing in our people.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Century III Mall named to ‘Top 10 Buildings to Save’ list

PITTSBURGH — The Young Preservationists Association of Pittsburgh has included Century III Mall in its annual Top 10 List of buildings to save. The group hopes to engage communities in conversations surrounding historic and abandoned properties around Western Pennsylvania. The mall has been closed since 2019, but at one time it was the third-largest mall in the world.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

