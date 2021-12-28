Charlie Batch appointed to senior role at CapStone Holdings Inc.
PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers quarterback and local community leader and philanthropist, Charlie Batch, has added a new title to his growing list.
On Monday, Bonita Springs, Florida-based CapStone Holdings Inc. named the NFL veteran as its new senior vice president of strategic investments. Batch, who is an advocate for CBD and medicinal-use cannabis, will focus on the company’s growth in the medical marijuana and technology-focused industries. He will lead investment strategies in the medical marijuana field.
CapStone Holdings is an investment firm that invests across a wide array of industries and philanthropic efforts that support youth and education.
