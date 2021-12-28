Charlie Batch appointed to senior role at CapStone Holdings Inc.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch (16) hands off to running back Jonathan Dwyer (41) against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers won the game, 23-7.

PITTSBURGH — Former Steelers quarterback and local community leader and philanthropist, Charlie Batch, has added a new title to his growing list.

On Monday, Bonita Springs, Florida-based CapStone Holdings Inc. named the NFL veteran as its new senior vice president of strategic investments. Batch, who is an advocate for CBD and medicinal-use cannabis, will focus on the company’s growth in the medical marijuana and technology-focused industries. He will lead investment strategies in the medical marijuana field.

CapStone Holdings is an investment firm that invests across a wide array of industries and philanthropic efforts that support youth and education.