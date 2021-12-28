'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Peaky Blinders Season 6 trailer is coming this week.

The BBC will unveil a trailer for the show's sixth and final season Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

The network shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a short clip of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) firing a gun into the air.

"By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year's Day," the post reads.

Peaky Blinders is a British period crime drama created by Steven Knight. The series follows the Shelbys, a crime family living in Birmingham, England, in the aftermath of WWI.

Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Tom Hardy, Finn Cole and Natasha O'Keeffe star.

The BBC previously shared a short teaser for Season 6 featuring Tommy (Murphy) and Alfie Solomons (Hardy).

Knight announced in January that Season 6 will be the show's last.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," he said. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series is coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Peaky Blinders airs on BBC One in the United Kingdom and streams on Netflix in the United States.