Lauritzen Gardens closed temporarily

By Geoffrey Roth
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
Lauritzen Gardens has shuttered until January 8, 2022 due to a staff shortage. The gardens did not elaborate on what is causing the staff shortage.

This is the notice posted on the garden's website:

Due to a staff shortage, Lauritzen Gardens will be closed to the public from December 28 through January 7, reopening on January 8. Refunds will be given to all timed-ticket purchasers. Education classes after January 1 will be held as scheduled.

