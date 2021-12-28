ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Dolphins stat from their seventh straight win had never been seen in NFL history

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins continued their recent surge on Monday night by defeating an out-manned Saints squad 20-3 in New Orleans. With their seventh straight win, the Dolphins got one step closer to becoming the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after a 1-7 start. While more...

Denver Post

Dolphins dominate Saints as seventh straight win puts them in at No. 7 in AFC playoff picture

That’s what now separates the Miami Dolphins from a playoff berth that appeared more than improbable when the team was 1-7 and on a seven-game losing streak on Halloween. The Dolphins let their swarming defense dominate the COVID-decimated New Orleans Saints, mostly played it safe offensively and came out of Caesars Superdome with a seventh consecutive victory, 20-3, on Monday Night Football.
NFL
mycolumbuspower.com

Jaylen Waddle Brings Miami Dolphins to 7th Straight Victory

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Wheww! What an amazing winning streak for the Dolphins. The Miami Dolphins made NFL record history by massively beating the New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night. As the Dolphins triumphed their seventh consecutive win, it made Miami the first...
NFL
Miami Herald

Mailbag: Tua Tagovailoa’s turnovers, pressuring Ryan Tannehill and more

It’s a short week for the Dolphins, who after a Monday night win over the New Orleans Saints that moved them into the seventh seed in the AFC have to prepare quickly for a road game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. In this week’s mailbag, I take a...
NFL
NFL

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Jaylen Waddle hasn't garnered as much acclaim as some of his 2021 draft classmates, but he's been as outstandingly consistent as just about any of them. That dependable excellence took center stage Monday night, as the Miami Dolphins wide receiver hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening's only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host New Orleans Saints, 20-3.
NFL
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins made history last night in New Orleans

The Miami Dolphins dominated the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football 20-3, solidifying their 7th win in a row and catapulting them into the 7th seed of the AFC Playoff picture. Many people who read my articles over the last few weeks thought it would be impossible to come back from 1-7, they said this winning streak was merely a feel-good story before getting humbled again. The Miami Dolphins made history last night becoming the first team in NFL History to have a 7 game losing streak, and a 7 game winning streak in the same season.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Shouldn't Buy Into Tua Tagovailoa's Seven-Game Win Streak

Colin Cowherd: “Don’t confuse a quarterback who can win games and a quarterback a franchise can build around. You’re all going crazy about Tua’s 7-game winning streak, but Mac Jones had a 7-game winning streak, and Tebow once had a 7-game winning streak. There is a FORMULA to win with a limited quarterback, and all three – Tua, Mac, and Tebow – what did they get during their winning streaks? Great defense. You put more stress on coaches to coach perfectly when you’re quarterback who has a low ceiling. Limited quarterbacks can win but your defense has to be great. You’re not going to win shootouts, and you’re not going to win trailing 14-0. Winning games is different from the owner, GM, and the coaching staff building around you. Everything they do in Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Baltimore, from the coordinator you hire, to the receivers you draft, is just to feed the star quarterback. The teams who are winning right now have playmakers at quarterback, you can’t put that much pressure on your coaches to out-scheme the other world’s best coaches. Everyone in Miami today is like ‘YEAH!’, and I’m like ‘noooo, that’s not sustainable.’ ‘Sustainable’ is Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Joe Burrow. Having to use flea flickers, and Wildcats, and deception to outsmart everybody for your one scoring drive [against the Saints] is not sustainable, and that’s why they were in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and it’s why I would get right back in them if I were Miami.” (Full Video Above)
NFL

