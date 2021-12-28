One Dolphins stat from their seventh straight win had never been seen in NFL history

Colin Cowherd: “Don’t confuse a quarterback who can win games and a quarterback a franchise can build around. You’re all going crazy about Tua’s 7-game winning streak, but Mac Jones had a 7-game winning streak, and Tebow once had a 7-game winning streak. There is a FORMULA to win with a limited quarterback, and all three – Tua, Mac, and Tebow – what did they get during their winning streaks? Great defense. You put more stress on coaches to coach perfectly when you’re quarterback who has a low ceiling. Limited quarterbacks can win but your defense has to be great. You’re not going to win shootouts, and you’re not going to win trailing 14-0. Winning games is different from the owner, GM, and the coaching staff building around you. Everything they do in Los Angeles, Cincinnati, Buffalo, and Baltimore, from the coordinator you hire, to the receivers you draft, is just to feed the star quarterback. The teams who are winning right now have playmakers at quarterback, you can’t put that much pressure on your coaches to out-scheme the other world’s best coaches. Everyone in Miami today is like ‘YEAH!’, and I’m like ‘noooo, that’s not sustainable.’ ‘Sustainable’ is Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, or Joe Burrow. Having to use flea flickers, and Wildcats, and deception to outsmart everybody for your one scoring drive [against the Saints] is not sustainable, and that’s why they were in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and it’s why I would get right back in them if I were Miami.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO