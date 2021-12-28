ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

By Logan Lazarczyk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the...

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Released Veteran Kicker On Tuesday

Since the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have Harrison Butker at their service for Week 16, they signed kicker Elliott Fry to their active roster. His stint with the team didn’t last very long, though. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially waived Fry. Fry, 27, hasn’t been able to find...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancé Has Message For Doubters

On Oct. 24, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to 3-4 on the season. Since then, they’ve rattled off eight wins in a row. This past Sunday, the Chiefs dismantled the Steelers en route to yet another AFC West Title. Patrick Mahomes led the charge for the reigning AFC champions with 258 passing yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
State
Kansas State
New York Post

Brittany Matthews sends Chiefs doubters message after clinching division

Brittany Matthews is sticking it to Chiefs critics. After Kansas City clinched the AFC West title for the sixth consecutive year on Sunday, Matthews, who’s engaged to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tweeted a message to those who questioned the team. “Playoffs here they come,” Matthews began. “& if you doubted...
NFL
#Chiefs#American Football
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts to passing of NFL legend John Madden

NFL coaching and Broadcasting legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame member John Madden passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at the age of 85. They will remember Madden for his days as a Super Bowl-winning head coach for the Oakland Raiders, for his 30 years as an NFL broadcaster, and as the face of the Madden video game franchise which is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. With the tweets pouring in left-and-right, it was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that had one of the more poignant responses. As a former cover athlete for Madden’s video game franchise, the news hit hard on Mahomes.
NFL
NESN

NFL Week 17 Lines: Massive Bengals-Chiefs Showdown Must-See Matchup Of Slate

The finish line is very much in sight for the 2021 NFL regular eason. Week 17 is upon us, the week that typically has signaled the end of the regular season. With the expanded schedule, however, this is the penultimate week of the campaign, and with plenty of playoff spots still up for grabs, there’s still plenty of drama to see play out.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Super Bowl odds update: Chiefs priced as shortest title favorite this season

Entering November, the Chiefs had a losing record and looked closer to missing the playoffs than winning the Super Bowl. But after a perfect 8-0 run since then, they enter January with the shortest title odds (+350) any team has seen all season at theScore Bet. The Chiefs nudged past...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Patrick Mahomes's Fiancée to Chiefs Doubters: ‘Playoffs Here We Come’

The Chiefs didn't have a vintage start to the season, losing four of its first seven games. But over the past several weeks, few, if any, NFL teams have looked as dominant during Kansas City's eight-game win streak, as the team has built an average margin of victory of 20.2 points over that span. Sunday's 36–10 win against the Steelers gave the Chiefs their sixth straight AFC West title.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs leaders were telling the truth all season long

There were moments when fans sounded overly tired of the coachspeak. I can say that because I was one of them. Yet it turns out that the leaders responsible for guiding the Kansas City Chiefs were telling the truth all season long—even if I didn’t want to hear it.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has Telling Admission On Tyreek Hill’s Status

Tyreek Hill cleared the NFL’s health and safety protocols in time for the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the All-Pro wideout just didn’t feel like himself on Sunday. During this Wednesday’s media session, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that Hill was “exhausted out...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs get great news on Travis Kelce as they try to lock up No. 1 seed

The Kansas City Chiefs received great news regarding tight end Travis Kelce ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Monday. As a result, he missed the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

