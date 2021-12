We are just a few days away from Christmas. People all over are scrambling to make sure they pick up those last-minute gifts as well as get what is necessary for their celebrations. During this time we see festive specials and decorations that are incorporated in our homes and at our jobs. To help us get into the mood, Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has provided us with something fun to put on our screens as a fun backdrop. Check it out below!

