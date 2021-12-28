Woman walking with kids on Brooklyn street slashed in seemingly random attack
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 41-year-old woman walking on a Brooklyn street with her two children was slashed in the stomach by an unknown man the day after Christmas in what appears to be a random attack.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of 45th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
Police say the woman was walking with her kids when an unidentified male approached her and displayed a knife.
He then slashed her stomach, causing a minor laceration, before fleeing southbound on 7th Avenue on foot.
The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical in stable condition.
The suspect was later seen on surveillance video hopping a turnstile at a nearby subway station.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
