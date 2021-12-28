ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman walking with kids on Brooklyn street slashed in seemingly random attack

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 41-year-old woman walking on a Brooklyn street with her two children was slashed in the stomach by an unknown man the day after Christmas in what appears to be a random attack.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of 45th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.

Police say the woman was walking with her kids when an unidentified male approached her and displayed a knife.

ALSO READ | 85-year-old woman dragged out of elevator in Bronx purse snatching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiGHb_0dXToh4N00

He then slashed her stomach, causing a minor laceration, before fleeing southbound on 7th Avenue on foot.

The victim was taken to Lutheran Medical in stable condition.

The suspect was later seen on surveillance video hopping a turnstile at a nearby subway station.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | String of New York City subway attacks reported day after Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4axyqS_0dXToh4N00

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Comments / 15

Alexander Alexayev
1d ago

the subways have at least one crazy person on almost every other car and the only police officers you ever see are standing behind the turnstiles. pointless

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#New York City Subway#Sunset Park#Wabc#Spanish
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

CNN

790K+
Followers
122K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy