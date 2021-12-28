ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Housing Justice for All calls for Assembly hearing on bill that would protect renters from eviction

FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago

A group called Housing Justice for All is calling on the Assembly to hold hearings on a bill that would protect renters from eviction.

The group says the State Senate has already scheduled a hearing on the “Good Cause Eviction” bill for January 7th. According to a Housing Justice for All news release:

“By holding this hearing, the New York State Senate is responding to the ongoing rent and eviction crisis faced in every corner of this State. They are acting on the demands of their constituents, and we are calling on the State Assembly to do the same,” said Cea Weaver, Campaign Coordinator with Housing Justice for All. “The eviction moratorium is just weeks away from lapsing and hundreds of thousands of households are still behind on rent. Tenants will not be able to navigate this crisis without a fair court process, and Good Cause legislation will deliver just that. Albany must ensure that New Yorkers have safe refuge in their home when the eviction moratorium expires and Good Cause is a critical piece of that puzzle.”

Background on Good Cause Eviction (S3082/A5573):

Good Cause Eviction (Salazar/Hunter) gives tenants the right to due process in court should their landlord choose not to renew their lease. It prevents arbitrary or retaliatory evictions by requiring landlords to have “good cause” to terminate a tenancy. It prevents price gouging by requiring landlords to justify rent increases above 150% of the consumer price index if their tenant chooses to challenge the rent increase in court. If passed, good cause eviction would prevent arbitrary evictions for 1.6 million households statewide – roughly half of the state’s renters, and as many as 75 percent of tenants in some counties.

roselawgroupreporter.com

Tucson passes new rule to protect subsidized renters

Tucsonans who depend on rental subsidies now have new protections against “income source discrimination,” a problem that’s made it even harder for disadvantaged residents to put a roof over their heads. Landlords in Tucson have previously been allowed to reject tenants based on the way they pay...
TUCSON, AZ
fox7austin.com

Eviction protections for Travis County renters due to COVID-19 pandemic extended

AUSTIN, Texas - Judge Nick Chu, Travis County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 5, has announced extended eviction protections to renters in Travis County due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Chu’s new order will require trials regarding evictions for unpaid rent to be paused for 30 days so that renters can seek rental assistance, consult a pro bono attorney through a JP Court program set up for indigent tenants, and negotiate a settlement without the need for an eviction.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Syracuse.com

Covid-19 eviction moratoriums favor renters, force landlords to give free shelter (Your Letters)

Concerning your opinion piece on “Police, don’t let illegal evictions slide in tenant-landlord disputes”:. How about an investigative article on the legality of the State and Federal government eviction moratoriums!. The government has interfered in contractual agreements forcing landlords to provide housing to tenants without fair compensation....
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would prohibit towns from banning STRs

CONCORD — State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) is proposing a bill to prohibit towns from banning — or tightly regulating — short-term rentals. However, after learning about the situation in Conway, which has gone to court to defend the right to regulate STRs, French, who has served in the state Senate since 2017, indicated a willingness to amend his legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates cite good cause eviction law as win for Poughkeepsie renters

When Teresa Munchick moved to Poughkeepsie to be closer to family, she immediately fell in love with the city. But the only way for her to afford living there is to move in with her daughter. “I can’t afford an apartment because the housing here is just completely unaffordable," Munchick...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
indybay.org

Stronger tenant protections needed to avoid evictions in Oakland

Stronger tenant protections needed to avoid evictions in Oakland. The above photo was taken on April 12, 2000, at a rally in front of the Federal Building at 1301 Clay St., in Oakland, to protect Herman Walker, and three other elderly tenants that were facing eviction in Oakland because of HUD’s notorious one strike policy. Stronger tenant protections have been needed for many years and it would really help save tenant's housing by abolishing HUD’s one strike policy, and the Costa-Hawkins Act as a way to protect tenants in Oakland, and throughout California.
OAKLAND, CA
wrfalp.com

Legal Assistance of WNY to Receive $2.4 million from Eviction Protection Program

Will receive $2.4 million from an Eviction Protection Grant program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is distributing the grants which are being awarded to legal service providers to assist in providing legal assistance to low-income tenants at risk of or subject to eviction. The Eviction Protection Grant Program is part of HUD’s continued work to support families recovering from the public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Caleb Kruckenberg Federal Minimum Wage

It's one thing for the federal government to have a minimum wage for its employees but do you think they should be able to mandate wages for a private company that leases federal land to offer recreation services? The Biden administration is trying to do that. Pacific Legal Foundation is pushing back in federal court on behalf of a client in the situation I just described. We'll talk about it with Caleb Kruckenberg of PLF. More info here: Duke Bradford, et al. v. Secretary Martin J. Walsh, et al. | Pacific Legal Foundation.
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

Shouting not protected in NC General Assembly, court says

You can't get too loud in the hallways of the North Carolina General Assembly, a state Court of Appeals panel said Thursday, in a case that dates back to the 2017 protest arrest of then NAACP state chapter president Rev. William Barber. Barber was part of a group chanting outside...
POLITICS
wksu.org

Bipartisan House bill would revamp 911 services across Ohio

Lawmakers in the Ohio House are pushing for a bill that would overhaul 911 systems around the state by integrating it with new technologies. They say the bipartisan legislation will speed up response times when time is critical. The bill, HB445, from Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.) and Rep. Kent...
OHIO STATE
FingerLakes1.com

