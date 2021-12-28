Renderings released of renovations at Cedar Point’s Sawmill Creek

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — We’re just one week into the astronomical start of winter , but you might already have your sights set on Summer 2022.

According to a recent survey , the pandemic may have played a role in Americans’ travel habits. Short trips seem to be the way to go, for now.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts is expected to open in 2022 and they’ve just released some digital renderings of their renovation plans.













Reservations open in the coming weeks and you can do that here .

