ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Renderings released of renovations at Cedar Point’s Sawmill Creek

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVo5y_0dXTmjlP00

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — We’re just one week into the astronomical start of winter , but you might already have your sights set on Summer 2022.

Study suggests coronavirus lingers in organs for months

According to a recent survey , the pandemic may have played a role in Americans’ travel habits. Short trips seem to be the way to go, for now.

Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts is expected to open in 2022 and they’ve just released some digital renderings of their renovation plans.

‘A chapter that I’ll never forget:’ FOX 8 News says farewell to meteorologist Melissa Mack

Reservations open in the coming weeks and you can do that here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Walmart in Aurora temporarily closing for cleaning

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) — An Aurora Walmart will close Wednesday afternoon so the store can be sanitized and restocked as part of COVID-19 precautions. According to a statement from Walmart, the location at 7235 Market Place Drive is set to close at 2 p.m. “as part of an ongoing company-initiated program.” According to the statement: […]
AURORA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Sandusky, OH
Sports
Sandusky, OH
Government
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Drive-thru COVID testing fills to capacity in Akron, high turnout expected for Lake County

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of appointments quickly reached capacity on the first day of a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Akron in partnership with the Ohio National Guard, and several Summit County hospitals. “Initially there were 300 booked for today, 300 booked for tomorrow,” said Summa Health Communications Director Michael Bernstein. “We now have 500 […]
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Cedar Point#Americans#Fox 8 News#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Hospital Association calling on school districts to require masks after winter break

(WJW) – The Ohio Hospital Association is calling on school districts across the state to mandate masks and encourage vaccination as COVID-19 continues to surge from the omicron variant. In a letter sent superintendents, administrators and school board members, the association said school districts have done a remarkable job keeping kids safe during the pandemic. […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy