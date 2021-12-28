ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

LAPD posts video showing officer shooting that killed teen bystander

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

Video released Monday showed Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a dressing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
