Laura’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Selling Tampa, The Witcher, and The Queen of Flow. If you want to watch the most popular Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The No. 1 show on the Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Friday, Dec. 17 is Selling Tampa, a reality show that's purportedly about real estate but is actually about interpersonal conflict. No. 2 is The Witcher, which will move to No. 1 tomorrow now that Season 2 has been released. The Colombian telenovela The Queen of Flow is at No. 3 as people work their way through the nearly 200 episodes available on Netflix.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO