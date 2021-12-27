Massive winter storm hits U.S. Pacific Northwest

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow is starting to diminish but will continue through tonight and into Friday morning. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, the mountains of southeast Lincoln County inches and northern Mohave County plateaus and mountains. * WHERE...In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Sheep Range and Lincoln County. In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on Highway 160 across Mountain Spring Summit. Also, Highway 156, 157 and 158 into Kyle and Lee Canyons. All highways throughout Lincoln County and Highway 389 and Mount Trumbull Loop in northern Mohave County.
