Massive winter storm hits U.S. Pacific Northwest

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday morning at 6 for Cedar Rapids and points south as the risk of heavy snow is increasing in this area. As of now Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are in the watch area, Waterloo-Cedar Falls is not, though Kaj O’Mara reminds us that the track of the storm could still change over the next day. At this time, the risk of heavy snow appears greatest over the south half of the area where over 6″ of snow may occur. Farther north, there will be a sharp cutoff to much lower snow amounts.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO