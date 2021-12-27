ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Massive winter storm hits U.S. Pacific Northwest

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Thousands were without power on Sunday after a massive winter storm slammed the Pacific Northwest through Monday, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada region and leading to road closures in Northern California. As of Sunday afternoon, there were more...

www.lasvegasherald.com

KBOE Radio

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR SATURDAY

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will start at 6am Saturday, New Year’s Day, through midnight that evening. 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast, with up to 8 inches possible near the Missouri state line. Strong winds are also predicted with this storm, which will result in blowing snow and wind chills as low as -20. Again, this Winter Storm Watch will start at 6am Saturday and last until midnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa. “As we’ve been saying for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Paradise Post

Rain does Lake Oroville good

OROVILLE — As the calendar prepares to turn into 2022, Northern California is getting covered with snow, and rainfall in Butte County is leading to more water in Lake Oroville. As of midnight Tuesday, Lake Oroville had 1,323,897 acre-feet of water in it. While that number is 37% of...
OROVILLE, CA
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
1057kokz.com

Winter Storm Watch Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting Saturday morning at 6 for Cedar Rapids and points south as the risk of heavy snow is increasing in this area. As of now Cedar Rapids and Iowa City are in the watch area, Waterloo-Cedar Falls is not, though Kaj O’Mara reminds us that the track of the storm could still change over the next day. At this time, the risk of heavy snow appears greatest over the south half of the area where over 6″ of snow may occur. Farther north, there will be a sharp cutoff to much lower snow amounts.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cpr.org

Good news: All those winter storms mean snowpack is above normal. Bad news: That also means avalanche danger is high

Winter storms over the Christmas weekend brought big improvements to the amount of snow collecting in Colorado’s mountains. Statewide, the snowpack is now 108 percent of what’s normal for this time of year. At the start of December, it was around 50 percent, according to data from the Colorado Snow Survey Program — a slow start that set records in Denver and disappointed mountain skiers and boarders.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

More snow closes major freeway in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Another blast of snow halted travel on a large portion of the main east-west highway across Washington state for more than eight hours Thursday and also snarled traffic in the Seattle and Portland, Oregon, metro areas. Authorities closed about 80 miles (129 kilometers) of Interstate 90...
Sierra Sun

December snowfall record smashed

Following a dry November, the Lake Tahoe area was slammed by storms in December, setting a record for snowfall in the month. The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab said the region broke its snowfall record for the month on Monday, surpassing the 179 inches of snowfall that fell in December 1970.
TAHOE CITY, CA
SFGate

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 16:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow is starting to diminish but will continue through tonight and into Friday morning. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the Spring Mountains, Sheep Range, the mountains of southeast Lincoln County inches and northern Mohave County plateaus and mountains. * WHERE...In Nevada, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon, Sheep Range and Lincoln County. In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on Highway 160 across Mountain Spring Summit. Also, Highway 156, 157 and 158 into Kyle and Lee Canyons. All highways throughout Lincoln County and Highway 389 and Mount Trumbull Loop in northern Mohave County.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
fox32chicago.com

California has had more snow than Chicago this winter

OAKLAND, Calif. - It's not too often that California cities beat Chicago in a snow record. But that is exactly what has happened this winter, as more white stuff has fallen in the Golden State than in the Windy City. "Think about that," KTVU's meteorologist Roberta Gonzalez said, noting the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

