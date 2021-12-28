ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Barnes and Olivier Nkamhoua Media Availability

wivk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the SEC changing its forfeit rule when it comes to teams not being able to compete due to COVID…. “I still think really right when you think about it, if you have enough guys—that number is probably seven or eight—that you can play a game, I think you should go...

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #14 Tennessee at #19 Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The 14th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to open conference play, traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 19 Alabama Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
fox9.com

Gophers wrap up 2021 season at Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team puts a wrap on the 2021 season Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia. Have the coffee ready, it’s a 9:15 p.m. kickoff at Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s right, a college football bowl game on a baseball diamond.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Five Sooners whose performances are worth monitoring in the Alamo Bowl

With the Alamo Bowl just over 48 hours away, the official end of a tumultuous 2021 football season at Oklahoma is on the horizon. The Sooners are most recently favored by seven points in Las Vegas over the shorthanded Ducks, who will be playing with a roster that reportedly consists of no more than 60-65 players. It’s a bit of deja vu from Oklahoma’s perspective, as they were similarly favored over a similarly ravaged Florida team in last year’s Cotton Bowl. Whether the Sooners replicate the 55-20 pounding they laid on the Gators is unclear, but with interim head coach Bob Stoops at the helm, all indications are that Oklahoma will be ready to roll when foot meets pigskin on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football Player Furious With Bowl Cancelation

Having your bowl game canceled is brutal for a college football player. Having it canceled on the day of the game after you traveled cross-country to play is even worse. That’s what happened to NC State today. The Wolfpack were supposed to meet UCLA in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego tonight, but the game was called off this afternoon due to COVID-19 issues on the Bruins’ roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reacts To Ridiculous Alabama Narrative

No. 1 Alabama will enter this Friday’s College Football semifinal as almost two-touchdown favorites over No. 4 Cincinnati. However, one of the Crimson Tide’s best players doesn’t think his team is being treated as such. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson said in his media session earlier this week...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clarion Ledger

Ole Miss football is a narrow favorite over Baylor. Who has the edge in the Sugar Bowl?

OXFORD — One of the most important games of the year is also expected to be one of the closest. No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) takes on No. 6 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday (7:45 p.m., ESPN). USA TODAY Sports and Tipico list the spread as favoring Ole Miss by 1.5 points. Of all remaining bowl games, that spread is tied for the narrowest margin, underscoring just how close this game is expected to be.
OXFORD, MS

