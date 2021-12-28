ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Shortens Isolation and Quarantine Time

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

The CDC has shortened the recommended time...

elkodaily.com

CNBC

Dr. Fauci: CDC reducing Covid isolation time guidelines will 'get people back to jobs'

On Monday, U.S. health officials reduced restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus and are asymptomatic. The new guidance indicates that a person with Covid-19 should go into isolation for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10. After five days, if a person does not have symptoms, they can return to normal activities while wearing a mask — including at home with others — for at least five more days. People should still continue to isolate themselves while they experience symptoms and can begin their five days of masking when they no longer have symptoms.
kezi.com

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms -- and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic. Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the...
POTUS
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Department of Health Issues Statement on New CDC Quarantine and Isolation Guidance

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing a statement regarding the Centers for Disease Control cutting the amount of time one needs to isolate or quarantine following exposure to or a positive test for COVID-19. Monday, the CDC announced that it is shortening the time for isolation following a positive test is now five days instead of ten for someone who is asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The CDC also says the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 and who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or two months out from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not yet boosted is also five days, followed by five days of strict mask use for another five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whee.net

What the CDC’s latest COVID-19 quarantine recommendations mean for you

(NEW YORK) — Amidst growing pressure as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now announced that it will shorten the recommended isolation time for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19, and update guidance for people who have been exposed to the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

CDC drastically drops estimate of US Omicron cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revised down its estimates for US infection by the Omicron variant, stating it accounts for approximately 59% of all Covid cases in the US, not 73% as it previously said. Nevertheless, the figures issued Tuesday indicates that Omicron is spreading rapidly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
James Tuliano

CDC recommends shortened isolation period for those who've tested positive for COVID-19, even if unvaccinated

The CDC updated their quarantine period/isolation guidelines today (12/27/2021) for asymptomatic individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. In the newly released media statement, the CDC explains that the science is showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission happens early on in the infection. Since the risk of transmission decreases as the duration of the disease increases, the CDC is now recommending that asymptomatic individuals, regardless of vaccination status, isolate for 5 days (instead of the previously recommended 10 days) and continue to wear a mask for 5 days after the isolation to "minimize the risk of infecting others."

